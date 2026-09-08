Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ethnic incitement

Kipipiri MP defends remarks, says NCIC had already cleared her
Exclusives

Kipipiri MP defends remarks, says NCIC had already cleared her

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muhia said she was surprised to find her name included among individuals being investigated by NCIC over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement, arguing that the same commission had previously analysed the video at the centre of the controversy and found no offence.

By
NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others
News

NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.

By