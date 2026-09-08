DCI arrests man over alleged incitement against Burundian nationals
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
Formed by a coalition of State agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the committee will provide strategic direction and oversee a coordinated crackdown on offences linked to hate speech and election-related violence.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KANU chairman expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of reckless language aimed at dividing Kenyans along political, regional and communal lines.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muhia said she was surprised to find her name included among individuals being investigated by NCIC over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement, arguing that the same commission had previously analysed the video at the centre of the controversy and found no offence.
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.
In a statement issued on Friday, Duale said he had been "widely misquoted" and that his remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency had been taken out of context to advance "false and misleading narratives."
NCIC applauded members of the public for reporting the matter and urged Kenyans to continue submitting complaints involving divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling, saying public cooperation was critical in preserving national cohesion.
Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Omae said Kenya could not afford a repeat of election-related violence witnessed in previous years, urging leaders to exercise restraint and use their influence to foster peace rather than deepen divisions.
In a statement issued by the newly constituted Commission after the swearing in of its chairperson and seven commissioners, NCIC noted that it was now “fully constituted and ready to serve” amid a growing trend of political intolerance, hate speech and ethnic profiling.