Kindiki to Opposition: Insults against Ruto and I, won’t help Kenyans

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged opposition leaders to abandon personal attacks against President William Ruto and himself, urging them to focus on developing policies and proposals that address the needs of Kenyans.

Kindiki accused the opposition of lacking a clear agenda for the country, arguing that its leaders spent more time exchanging insults and inventing nicknames for government officials than presenting solutions to the challenges facing citizens.

The Deputy President said political leaders should prioritise development issues, including infrastructure, electricity connectivity and economic growth, rather than engaging in what he termed petty political attacks.

“You see an adult speaking as if they have achieved something great by calling the President and the Deputy President names. When you are an adult, you talk about serious matters that improve the lives of the people. You talk about building markets, roads and electricity,” Kindiki said.

He spoke on Wednesday in Juja Constituency, Kiambu County, where he inspected ongoing development projects and launched the construction of the Kimbo-Matangini Road.

Kindiki maintained that personal attacks would not distract the government from implementing its development agenda, insisting that his focus remained on ensuring projects were completed as scheduled.

“Even if you call the President names, how does that help the people? Is he still not the President? Even if they call me names, I keep moving forward. I work hard. I am very busy. I have no time to listen to petty people who have nothing to offer the people but insults,” he added.

During the visit, the Deputy President directed the contractor handling the Kimbo-Matangini Road to begin construction immediately.

Other roads undergoing construction in Juja include the Ndarugu-Nyacaba-Kimuchu and Juja-Juja Farm-Kwa Murage-Munyu-Komo roads.

Kindiki said he would continue supporting President Ruto in implementing government programmes and addressing challenges that could delay development projects.

“I am working hard. I will not let you down. I will support the President in advancing Kenya’s development agenda. I will ensure that development work continues at the required speed,” he said.

He added that his responsibility as Deputy President included addressing emerging challenges and removing obstacles to accelerate project implementation.

The Deputy President also underscored Kiambu County’s economic importance, saying its growing population and strong economic base required improved road infrastructure to support businesses and movement of people.

“Kiambu is a critical county with a big population and a strong economy. Therefore, we must build enough roads to serve the people and support economic growth. Working together with other leaders, we will ensure that development in Kiambu and Juja is sped up,” he said.

According to the government, 1,656 kilometres of roads in Kiambu County have been prioritised for tarmacking at a cost of Sh152 billion.

The county has also been allocated Sh53 billion the build 29 modern markets, with two additional markets planned, bringing the proposed total to 31.

In electricity connectivity, Juja has received Sh103 million to connect 530 households, as part of the wider government programme targeting an additional 2,500 homes in the county.

“We want all parts of Kenya to be developed, including Kiambu County, so that the whole country is levelled up in terms of development,” Kindiki said.

He was accompanied by Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Juja MP George Koimburi, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and other local leaders.