Kindiki: Sh490m set aside for KMTC Karuri Campus

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced a Sh490 million investment in the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Karuri Campus in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, as the government seeks to expand training opportunities for healthcare professionals.

Kindiki made the announcement on Tuesday, October 6, during a development tour of Kiambu County, where he inspected ongoing construction works at the KMTC campus and pledged further government support to ensure the project is completed on time.

The main KMTC campus project is estimated to cost Sh200 million, with Sh70 million already allocated to the construction of administration and tuition blocks, library facilities and skills laboratories.

The government will separately spend Sh290 million through the Housing Fund to construct a 580-bed student hostel at the institution.

Kindiki said the investment was part of efforts to increase the number of trained healthcare professionals needed to support the government's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

“These professionals are crucial for providing facility-based healthcare to patients, taking over patients referred to health care facilities by the frontline army of 107,000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) that have been hired three years ago by the National Government in partnership with County Governments,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that the expansion of medical training infrastructure was necessary as the government strengthens healthcare delivery from the community level to health facilities.

Kenya has deployed more than 107,000 Community Health Promoters across the 47 counties to provide preventive and promotive healthcare at household level and link communities with health facilities. The Ministry of Health has described the CHP network as an important component of efforts to accelerate Universal Health Coverage.

The expansion of KMTC is also aimed at addressing gaps in the country's health workforce. The college currently has 92 campuses, more than 80,000 students and 126 medical courses, with its graduates accounting for more than 85% of Kenya's local middle-level health workforce.

The government has continued to expand KMTC infrastructure as demand for trained healthcare professionals grows. In April 2026, the Ministry of Health said reforms were being undertaken to align health workforce training with population needs, disease burdens, staffing requirements and demand for services across the country.

In June, the Ministry of Health also announced the deployment of 6,784 healthcare interns for the 2026/2027 financial year, with Sh9.316 billion allocated to support the programme. The cohort included medical officers, dental officers, pharmacists, nurses and clinical officers.

Kindiki said Sh70 million already injected into the Karuri project would facilitate construction of facilities needed for teaching and practical training.

“The Housing Fund will separately support the institution with a 580 bed capacity student hostel accommodation at a cost of 290 million shillings.”

The hostel is expected to increase accommodation capacity for students while the additional academic facilities will provide more space for training.

Kindiki also pledged further government support to ensure timely completion of the project, which he said would contribute to expanding professional training opportunities in the region.

The development comes as the government continues to establish and expand KMTC campuses across the country. Recent government plans have focused on increasing the capacity of existing campuses while establishing new ones to produce more health professionals for the country's healthcare system.

During his Kiambu development tour, Kindiki inspected other ongoing projects and engaged local leaders and residents on government development programmes. He had earlier said he would traverse Kiambu County to launch and oversee the implementation of development projects, with infrastructure, agriculture and economic opportunities among the areas of focus.

Kindiki was accompanied during the KMTC inspection by Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Members of County Assembly, other local leaders and representatives of the college fraternity.

The Deputy President maintained that the government would continue supporting the campus to facilitate its completion and expand access to medical training in Kiambaa and the wider Kiambu region.