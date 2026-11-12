Kindiki beats Wanga, Joho and Oburu in Ruto's running mate Poll

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has taken a commanding lead in the contest for President William Ruto’s preferred running mate in the 2027 General Election, with more than half of the Head of State’s supporters backing him to retain the position.

A TIFA Research opinion poll graphic released on Thursday, November 12, shows Kindiki commanding 55 per cent support among Ruto’s supporters, putting him well ahead of other political figures mentioned as possible running mates should the President seek a second term.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga comes second with 12 per cent, while Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho follows with 9 per cent.

The findings place Kindiki firmly ahead of the other potential contenders, with none of them attracting support close to his rating.

Other leaders featured in the survey include ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who each received 4 per cent.

The results point to strong backing for Kindiki's continued stay as Deputy President among Ruto's supporters, even as other political figures feature in the early discussions over the composition of the President's 2027 re-election team.

Kindiki's growing role in Kenya Kwanza

Kindiki took over as Deputy President in November 2024 after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was removed from office through impeachment.

His appointment came at a difficult period for the Kenya Kwanza administration, following the political fallout between Ruto and Gachagua, which had created uncertainty within the ruling coalition.

The former Tharaka Nithi Senator was subsequently tasked with helping steady the government and maintain its political support following the leadership changes at the country's second-highest office.

Since assuming the position, Kindiki has become one of the administration's key voices, regularly defending government policies and accompanying Ruto during public engagements and development tours across the country.

His frequent appearances alongside the President have also placed him at the centre of the government's political activities as Kenya Kwanza prepares for the next election cycle.

The latest poll figures could strengthen his position in discussions over Ruto's possible 2027 running-mate choice, particularly as the ruling coalition begins considering the political balance and leadership arrangements that could shape its re-election campaign.

However, the combined 33 per cent support recorded by the other political figures suggests that a section of Ruto's supporters would consider alternatives to the current Deputy President.

Although the survey captures the preferences of the President's supporters, it does not establish who Ruto will ultimately select as his running mate in the next General Election.