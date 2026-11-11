Uhuru and Gachagua come face-to-face at cousin's memorial service

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were among political leaders who converged at PCEA Nairobi West Church on Wednesday, bringing renewed attention to their relationship as pressure builds for a united Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The two attended the requiem mass of Beatrice Wambui Muturi, Uhuru’s first cousin, in Lang’ata, Nairobi, where they joined relatives and other political figures to pay their last respects.

Their meeting comes amid efforts by Opposition leaders to overcome internal disagreements and establish a common political front against President William Ruto in the next General Election.

The presence of Uhuru and Gachagua at the same event is particularly notable given their political past and growing calls for the two to put their differences behind them.

The push for Opposition unity has, however, faced challenges in recent days following public disagreements between Gachagua and Jubilee Party presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i.

Their exchanges have exposed divisions among leaders seeking to negotiate a possible coalition, with questions emerging over whether the different political groups can settle on a common presidential candidate.

Gachagua confirmed attending the memorial service through a statement in which he mentioned Uhuru and other leaders who had accompanied him to the church.

“Together with the 4th President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, we have arrived at PCEA Nairobi West Church to join the family of Beatrice Wambui Muturi as we bid farewell to the late Beatrice a mother and the heart of the family,” he said.

In his message to the bereaved family, Gachagua cited Psalm 34:18, offering spiritual encouragement to those mourning the deceased.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

“May God draw near to all who mourn and bring them comfort and strength,” he added.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Beth Mugo, who is also Uhuru’s first cousin, attended the service and was seen embracing Gachagua during the gathering.

The memorial service followed a meeting held on Sunday between Gachagua, Matiang’i and Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka, in what was seen as an attempt to ease political tensions within the Opposition.

Gachagua represented his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), while Matiang’i attended on behalf of Jubilee Party. The meeting came as the leaders sought to address their differences and prevent disagreements from undermining plans for political cooperation.

Uhuru and Gachagua have separately faced calls to make a public gesture of reconciliation, with sections of the political class urging them to demonstrate that their previous differences no longer stand in the way of working together.

Wednesday's meeting offered a rare opportunity for the two leaders to attend the same gathering, although the occasion was primarily dedicated to mourning Uhuru’s cousin and supporting her family