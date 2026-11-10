Governors spend Sh4.21bn on projects that have ground to a halt

Twenty-one county governments spent Sh4.21 billion on development projects that have since stalled, raising fresh questions about the use of public funds, poor project planning and the failure of devolved units to complete programmes meant to improve services to residents.

A new report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o shows that counties had 189 stalled projects valued at Sh10.51 billion as of June 30, 2026, with billions of shillings already paid to contractors before work came to a standstill.

The findings come with less than a year to the 2027 General Election, putting governors under pressure to complete projects initiated during their terms as they prepare to seek fresh mandates or leave office.

The report, contained in the County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2025/2026 financial year, reveals that the stalled developments cut across critical sectors, including health, education, water, infrastructure and agriculture.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of stalled projects, with 57 developments valued at Sh2.24 billion. The county had already paid Sh208.9 million towards the projects before construction and implementation stalled.

Other counties affected include Isiolo, Kakamega, Machakos, Baringo, Nandi, Nakuru and Siaya, among others.

According to Nyakang'o, the delays have been caused by inadequate budget allocations, disagreements over contract variations, contractors abandoning construction sites, contract cancellations, missing project records and investigations into some developments.

"Among the reported causes of stalling of projects included inadequate budgetary allocations, unresolved contract variations, contractor abandonment, contract termination, missing contract files and projects under investigations" Dr Nyakang'o said in the report.

The findings point to challenges in how county governments plan, finance and supervise development projects, with residents continuing to wait for facilities that have consumed millions of shillings in public resources.

Nairobi's 57 stalled projects

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration recorded the highest number of incomplete projects, with the county having 57 developments worth Sh2.24 billion that had stalled by the end of June 2026.

Among the affected facilities is a new medical block at Mbagathi Hospital, which was expected to provide outpatient services, high-dependency care and intensive care facilities.

The Sh255.9 million project had achieved only 15 per cent completion before work stopped, despite the county having already made payments to contractors.

Residents of Umoja 1 and neighbouring estates are also facing delays in the construction of a modern maternity wing at Umoja 1 Health Centre in Embakasi West.

The maternity project at Dandora Phase 1 Hospital has equally stalled, prolonging the wait for improved maternal healthcare services in the area.

At Mwiki, construction of a social hall valued at Sh76 million stopped after the contractor reportedly abandoned the site over delayed payments.

A similar situation affected a youth complex in Dandora II, valued at Sh50 million, which remains incomplete because of non-payment.

The rehabilitation of Makina Market in Kibra, estimated to cost Sh42 million, has also stalled after encountering similar payment challenges.

Other incomplete developments are spread across Karen, Embakasi South, Kibra, Woodley, Lang'ata, Komarock, Kware, Kayole, Njiru, Ruai, California, Sarang'ombe, Kawangware, Huruma and Wetlands.

The county has also struggled to complete its Care Integrated County Revenue Management System/Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Despite spending Sh150 million on the project, which has a total estimated cost of Sh847.23 million, only 37 per cent of the work had been completed by the reporting period.

City Hall attributed the delays affecting its projects to funding shortages, procurement challenges, contractors, land-related disputes, design problems and legal issues.

Baringo projects hit by insecurity

In Baringo County, Governor Benjamin Cheboi's administration had 23 stalled projects valued at Sh163.32 million as of June 30, 2026.

The county had already paid Sh83.69 million towards the developments before work stopped.

The report attributes some of the delays to insecurity, particularly in areas affected by banditry, as well as failure to pay contractors and termination of contracts following prolonged delays.

Among the affected developments are a staff house at Sugut Dispensary in Tirioko and a laboratory at Riongo Dispensary in Silale.

The two projects, valued at approximately Sh3 million, reportedly stalled because of insecurity in the areas where they were being implemented.

Other incomplete projects include the Mogotio Information Centre, Kipsaraman Museum and several Early Childhood Development Education Centres (ECDEs).

The affected ECDE projects are located in Kabarnet, Eldama Ravine, Tirioko, Churo, Mogotio, Kolowa and Silale.

Kakamega and Machakos among affected counties

Kakamega County recorded 26 stalled projects valued at Sh848.95 million, despite having paid Sh218.98 million towards their implementation.

Nyakang'o attributed the situation to several administrative and financial challenges affecting the county's development programme.

"Several factors are attributed to the stalled projects. They include; delays in procurement processes, inadequate or delayed funding, delayed settlement of contractors' payments, poor project planning and design, delays in obtaining statutory and regulatory approvals, weak contract management, inadequate technical capacity and shifting political priorities" the Controller of Budget states in her report.

Some of the affected developments include the Ingotse-Navakholo-Chebuyusi road, valued at Sh100 million, the Butali-Malekha road, estimated at Sh45 million, and the Emang'ala-Emahongoyo road.

The construction of Khwisero Sub-County offices, Kipkaren Market and a water project in Yala Butwehe has also remained incomplete.

In Machakos County, 22 projects valued at Sh891.58 million had stalled, with Sh314.26 million already paid out before work stopped.

The affected developments include a hospital in Mua valued at Sh11.53 million and another health facility at Kwa Mwatu in Matuu, where the contractor reportedly abandoned the site.

A commercial development project in Mua, estimated to cost Sh55.5 million, had reached only 10 per cent completion before its contract was terminated over non-performance.

A community recreation centre valued at Sh55.44 million also suffered a similar fate.

Nakuru, Nandi and Siaya affected

In Nakuru County, three projects worth Sh60.65 million had stalled after Sh40.93 million was paid towards their implementation.

One of the affected developments is a fish market in Naivasha, valued at Sh9.66 million, which had reached 50 per cent completion before construction stopped.

Nandi County reported six stalled projects worth Sh23 million, including the Cheptewai Hospital Complex Phase II and several education and youth facilities.

In Siaya, the county government reported one stalled project valued at Sh1.88 million.

However, the Controller of Budget's review established that Sh3.72 million had already been paid towards the project, exceeding its reported value.

Other counties that reported stalled developments include Elgeyo-Marakwet, Garissa, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Nyamira, Samburu, Tharaka-Nithi, Turkana and Uasin Gishu.

The report further highlights how delays in funding, poor contract supervision, payment disputes and shifting priorities have affected the implementation of county development projects, leaving residents without facilities and infrastructure that were expected to improve their livelihoods.