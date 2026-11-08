Gachagua: Mt Kenya will carefully vet political partners ahead of 2027 polls

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned that the Mt Kenya community will not automatically hand its votes to any political formation ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting that potential coalition partners must be carefully scrutinised.

Speaking on Saturday during the Ngemi Cia Watho second edition event in Murang’a County, he said the Mt Kenya electorate had previously supported Ruto without hesitation but would approach the next election differently, insisting that leaders must first establish who they intend to work with before committing the region's votes.

Gachagua accused President William Ruto of betraying the region after benefiting from its overwhelming political support, saying the community had suffered economic hardship, job losses and insults under his administration.

“We gave our votes to him freely and without hesitation. We ended up getting Kasongo, just like that, without thinking or discussing it,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President urged Mt Kenya leaders to exercise caution when negotiating political partnerships, warning against making rushed decisions that could leave the community politically disadvantaged.

“This time, we must calculate carefully. The mountain's votes are not something to be given away without discussion. We must look at who we are going to talk to and who we are going to work with,” he said.

Gachagua accused Ruto of presenting himself as a trustworthy leader during their political partnership before turning against the community.

“Someone came to us claiming to be a lamb, but turned out to be a leopard,” he said, accusing the President of worsening economic conditions, destroying jobs and repeatedly treating the region with contempt.

He said the community would consult widely before settling on its preferred political direction, adding that leaders would seek the views of other stakeholders before making a final decision.

“We are not in a hurry to rush into making decisions. We will move slowly, step by step, and ask others to give us their opinions as well,” Gachagua said.

He further assured residents that future political alliances would be guided by integrity, honesty and accountability rather than political convenience.

Gachagua said the community would only partner with leaders who honour their commitments and uphold acceptable moral standards.

“They must be honest, people of integrity, people of honour, people with morals, people who can keep their promises, and people who are not vicious,” he said.

He added that the region would avoid associating with individuals involved in theft or killings, insisting that Mt Kenya would not be led into another political arrangement that could undermine its interests.

His remarks come as presidential hopefuls step up efforts to court voters and build political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the Mt Kenya region emerging as a key constituency in the ongoing political realignments.