Senator Olekina questions Kalonzo's 2027 chances, urges him to join Ruto

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has reignited debate over the opposition's 2027 presidential race after questioning Kalonzo Musyoka's chances of capturing State House and urging him to consider joining President William Ruto's political camp instead.

Olekina argued that the Wiper Party leader would be better placed supporting Ruto's re-election campaign than pursuing his own presidential ambitions, suggesting that an alliance with the Kenya Kwanza administration could offer a different political path ahead of the next General Election.

The senator said he had considerable respect for Kalonzo and believed the former Vice President still had an opportunity to work alongside the government. He revealed that although the two had not discussed the proposal, he planned to initiate contact and persuade him to consider the arrangement.

“I do have a lot of respect for him. I still believe he can come in and join us, work together, and support Ruto to finish his other five years. I haven’t spoken to him, but I will be reaching out to him,” Olekina said on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

His appeal comes as political players begin weighing possible partnerships and presidential contenders ahead of the 2027 elections, with the question of who will challenge Ruto remaining central to the emerging political debate.

Olekina also used his remarks to question the leadership of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that his impeachment should count against his suitability to lead an opposition political formation.

The senator maintained that someone who had been removed from the country's second-highest office through impeachment should not be entrusted with leading other politicians.

“You cannot be led by someone who has been impeached,” he said.

He went further to accuse Gachagua of exercising excessive control over his political supporters, claiming that those around him were expected to follow instructions rather than contribute to decisions as equal members of a political movement.

“The way I see Gachagua, he is the master, and everybody following him is a slave; he is the leader, and everyone else is a follower,” he said.

In another pointed criticism, Olekina branded the former Deputy President a political loser, questioning his influence following his removal from office.

He also questioned the loyalty of politicians currently backing Gachagua, claiming that some of those now associated with him had previously played a role in his impeachment.

“Gachagua is a loser; he is an impeached DP. Why should I have any thoughts on him? Most of the people who are running around supporting him impeached him,” Olekina said.

Away from the contest for political influence, the Narok senator criticised leaders who rely on ethnic identity to build political support, warning that tribal divisions continue to affect the country's politics and policymaking.

He called for a shift in how Kenyans identify themselves, saying national unity could only be strengthened when citizens stopped placing their ethnic backgrounds ahead of their shared identity as Kenyans.

Olekina argued that abandoning tribal-based political mobilisation would be an important step towards ending divisive politics and policies.

“We are Kenyans; the day we start seeing each other as Kenyans, not Kikuyu, Maasai, or Luo, is the day we will end dirty politics and dirty policies in this country,” he said.

His remarks add to the growing political debate surrounding the 2027 General Election, as government allies and opposition figures continue positioning themselves, exploring alliances and advancing competing political interests.