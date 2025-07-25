Kalonzo slams Haiti police deployment, cites court breach, deaths
Kalonzo said the controversial mission appeared to sidestep both parliamentary and judicial oversight.
Kalonzo said the controversial mission appeared to sidestep both parliamentary and judicial oversight.
Family spokesperson Emily Wanjira said they will enlist the services of a private pathologist due to what she described as the “sensitive and suspicious” nature of the incident.
Kalonzo said that appointing neutral facilitators such as representatives from the African Union, respected church leaders, or eminent persons would foster honest, balanced discussions.
Kalonzo cautioned that the growing debt burden is choking development and fueling entrenched corruption.
Kalonzo said he would only consider dialogue with the President if the situation in the country became dire.
Kalonzo argues that appointing new commissioners without involving the opposition risks creating a biased electoral body.