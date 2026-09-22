Uhuru: I still know Raila won the 2022 election
The former President said those who were involved in the election knew what happened after the vote and would not want similar events repeated.
The former President said those who were involved in the election knew what happened after the vote and would not want similar events repeated.
Speaking upon his arrival in Addis Ababa on Saturday, Uhuru said the election carries importance beyond Ethiopia's borders because of the country's role within the African continent.
Uhuru, in a speech read on his behalf by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the movement was born not out of convenience but deep conviction about Kenya’s future.
In a message delivered by ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna during the 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, Uhuru said the event was marked by deep emotion as the party commemorated its achievements without its long-time leader.
Kenyatta was acknowledged for his advocacy and leadership in promoting the WHO Pandemic Agreement, recently endorsed by the 78th World Health Assembly.