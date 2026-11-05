Kang’ata reveals Uhuru’s role in emerging political movements

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has ruled out former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s financial involvement in emerging political movements, maintaining that the former Head of State only offers moral encouragement to groups pursuing their political agendas.

Kang’ata dismissed suggestions that Uhuru is funding the movements, arguing that their progress does not depend on financial support from established political figures. He maintained that the groups are driven by issues and the concerns they seek to champion.

The governor made the remarks during on JKL show on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, where he was asked to clarify Uhuru’s alleged connection to the growing political movements, with critics often portraying the former President as one of their sponsors.

Explaining the nature of Uhuru’s involvement, Kang’ata said his contribution did not extend beyond offering encouragement.

“Moral support, but nothing more,” Kang’ata responded.

When the interviewer sought to establish whether the former President also provides money to support the movements, the governor rejected the possibility, maintaining that there was no financial arrangement between Uhuru and the groups.

Asked whether Uhuru makes any financial contribution, Kang’ata gave a firm response.

“No.”

He further challenged the assumption that the movement needed financial backing to sustain its activities, suggesting that those involved had the means to support their political initiatives without relying on the former President.

“You people have enough of your money. What I know is that this is a movement that needs no money,” he said.

Kang’ata also sought to distinguish the movement's objectives from financial considerations, saying its foundation was based on issues rather than money.

“This is a movement about issues,” he added.

His comments come as questions continue to emerge over the political figures believed to be associated with newly formed movements and the sources of their financial support.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has also dismissed allegations that Uhuru Kenyatta is sponsoring the Linda Mwananchi movement, distancing the group from claims that it operates under the former President's influence.

Amisi went further to describe himself as the movement's founder, rejecting suggestions that the group was affiliated with Uhuru.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has similarly denied that Linda Mwananchi relies on financial support from external political figures.

Kalasinga said the movement raises money through contributions from its members and supporters, dismissing claims that its activities are sustained by outside financiers.

The explanations from Kang’ata, Amisi and Kalasinga offer different accounts of the relationship between emerging political movements and established political leaders, particularly amid speculation about who is backing their activities.