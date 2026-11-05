How diabetes, high blood pressure are damaging Kenyans kidneys

Chronic kidney disease can silently destroy kidney function for years before patients realise anything is wrong, with diabetes and high blood pressure emerging as the leading causes of the potentially life-threatening condition.

Dr Zebunissa Bagha, Chief of Medical Services at Myer Kidney Health and Specialty Hospital, has warned that many patients only discover they have kidney problems after the disease has advanced, urging Kenyans to undergo regular medical checks.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, November 5, Bagha said diabetes and high blood pressure account for the biggest risk factors, although other medical conditions can also contribute to kidney damage.

She listed polycystic kidney disease, prostate enlargement in men and cancers such as cervical cancer in women among other possible causes.

Explaining polycystic kidney disease, she said the condition leads to the development of multiple cysts in the kidneys, changing their normal structure and interfering with their ability to function properly.

“The biggest drivers are diabetes and high blood pressure,” she said, explaining that chronic kidney disease involves changes in kidney function that persist for three months or longer.

Bagha noted that the kidneys perform several essential tasks that go beyond producing urine. Each kidney is approximately the size of a fist and weighs about 150 grammes, yet plays a critical role in maintaining the body's normal functions.

The organs filter waste products from the blood, regulate blood pressure and maintain the balance of electrolytes such as sodium and potassium. They also help control calcium and phosphate levels.

Additionally, the kidneys contribute to vitamin D regulation and produce erythropoietin, a hormone that supports the production of red blood cells.

However, Bagha said kidney disease is particularly difficult to identify in its early stages because the body can compensate for the gradual loss of kidney function.

This means patients may continue with their daily activities without experiencing noticeable problems even as the condition progresses.

By the time symptoms become apparent, the disease may have reached an advanced stage. Patients may begin experiencing persistent fatigue, swollen feet, difficulty breathing and fluid accumulation in the abdomen.

In severe cases, waste products that would normally be removed by the kidneys accumulate in the bloodstream, leading to a condition known as uraemia. The condition can affect vital organs, including the brain and heart.

The doctor urged Kenyans to prioritise routine medical examinations instead of waiting for their bodies to show signs of kidney damage.

She recommended urine tests and blood tests to assess kidney function, noting that regular screening can help identify problems before they become severe.

Bagha also highlighted dehydration as a contributing factor to kidney stones, which develop when minerals and salts in the kidneys crystallise and form solid deposits.

“Hydration is the best way to prevent it,” she said, advising people to drink between two and three litres of water daily.

On nutrition, she encouraged Kenyans to maintain balanced diets rather than completely cutting out particular food groups.

She recommended that vegetables and greens occupy half of a person's plate, while the remaining portion should be shared between carbohydrates and proteins.

She further advised people to moderate their salt intake and avoid taking supplements unnecessarily.

Physical activity was another important measure she highlighted in maintaining kidney health, recommending at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week, equivalent to approximately 150 minutes weekly.

Bagha said early detection, healthier eating habits and regular physical activity were important in protecting kidney function and lowering the risk of complications associated with chronic kidney disease.