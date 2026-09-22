Uhuru: I still know Raila won the 2022 election

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has again backed Raila Odinga’s claim to the 2022 presidency, saying he remains convinced that the late opposition leader received enough votes to win the election.

Uhuru made the remarks on Tuesday, September 22, during a meeting with Jubilee Party officials in Nairobi, where he also dismissed suggestions that he and his allies failed to give Odinga enough support during the presidential contest.

Speaking about Odinga, whom he referred to as “Baba”, Uhuru said everything possible had been done to secure his victory.

“Na kura akapata, na mimi mpaka wa leo najua ya kwamba yeye ndiye alishinda hiyo kura,” Uhuru said.

The former President said those who were involved in the election knew what happened after the vote and would not want similar events repeated.

“Tunajua vile mambo ilienda, na hatutaki iende hivyo tena,” he said.

Odinga contested the August 9, 2022 presidential election on the Azimio la Umoja ticket, with Ruto running against him.

Ruto was declared the winner by then IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati after receiving 50.49 per cent of the vote, while Odinga garnered 48.85 per cent.

Odinga and other petitioners challenged the outcome at the Supreme Court, but the court unanimously dismissed the petitions on September 5, 2022, and upheld Ruto’s election.

Uhuru’s latest comments have once again brought the disputed election into the political spotlight, even as former Azimio officials continue to differ over the events that contributed to the coalition’s defeat.

Much of the disagreement has centred on the way the campaign was organised, including the recruitment and payment of polling agents and the changes made to the campaign structure.

Former Raila chief agent Saitabao Kanchory had previously blamed the dismantling of campaign structures for some of the difficulties encountered during the election.

“We went wrong the minute we dismantled the structures we had; the campaign board was supposed to run everything, but some individuals who wanted to have their agenda individualised it,” Kanchory said in an interview with NTV.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has also questioned the conduct of the IEBC, alleging that the commission mishandled the tallying exercise.

The issue of election agents and campaign funds has also remained a point of disagreement among former Azimio officials.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino defended Suna East MP Junet Mohamed against accusations that he mishandled money meant to pay Azimio agents.

Babu also questioned Uhuru’s role in the election and his political differences with Ruto, who was Uhuru’s deputy before their relationship broke down.

“Mimi story ya Uhuru when it comes to this election, sitaki hata kusikia. Let him have his relationship with Baba (Raila),” Babu said.

The allegations surrounding the handling of agents’ funds resurfaced in January 2026 after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna raised questions about the issue.

Junet rejected accusations that he mishandled money intended for ODM agents during the 2022 General Election. He challenged Sifuna to explain why some agents were allegedly not present at polling stations or had not received payment.

Junet instead pointed to decisions involving people he said were close to Uhuru.

“The answer is simple, clear and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his brother,” Junet claimed.

He further alleged that another individual was given responsibility for recruiting and paying the agents and had claimed to have the technical ability to identify and stop possible manipulation of election results.

“He presented himself as an IT expert, claiming he had the capacity to detect and prevent any manipulation of results by the IEBC,” Junet claimed.

Junet also claimed that the agents’ funds were being managed from a restricted office in Westlands, Nairobi, which he said could not be accessed by most party officials, including Odinga.

Odinga had earlier rejected suggestions that problems surrounding the recruitment and management of agents contributed to his defeat.

In a statement issued on September 11, 2022, he said candidates could not be held responsible for protecting the vote or conducting a free and fair election, saying that duty belonged to the electoral body and other institutions established by law.

“We must appreciate that it's not the responsibility of candidates to protect the vote or conduct a free and fair election. That constitutional duty lies with the IEBC and other relevant institutions,” he said.

Odinga also came to Junet’s defence, denying that the Suna East MP had handled or misused money meant for election agents.

“Let me state without equivocation that Junet was a campaign lead in the team to support Raila. He at no time, even once handled funds meant for agents, nor did he have anything to do with the management of funds,” Odinga said.

Uhuru’s remarks come at a time when he remains involved in opposition politics and as political parties that were part of the Azimio coalition position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Azimio la Umoja has also adopted the name The Ukombozi Alliance as the opposition groups continue working on their political plans ahead of the next election.