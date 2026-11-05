Eastleigh Building Collapse: Death toll rises to four as two more bodies recovered

The number of bodies recovered from the collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, has risen to four after search teams retrieved two more victims during an early morning operation on Thursday, November 5, as efforts to account for everyone caught in the disaster continue.

The latest recoveries involved an unidentified adult woman and an adult man, whose bodies were found at approximately 1:30 am and 3:30 am, respectively, according to a report by Eastleigh North Police Station dated November 5.

Police said the recoveries were carried out by a multi-agency team involved in the ongoing search, rescue and recovery exercise following the building's collapse on October 23, 2026.

Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition before being moved to Nairobi City Mortuary for post-mortem examinations and identification.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and documented the scene before the remains were transferred to the mortuary.

“The scene was processed and documented by CSI personnel. Body removed to City Morgue awaiting autopsy and identification. Operation continues.” The report stated.

The latest discoveries bring the total number of bodies recovered from the rubble to four, while four other people have been rescued alive.

This means eight people have so far been accounted for, either through rescue or recovery, since the building came down.

Authorities have yet to establish the identities of the two latest victims, with post-mortem examinations expected to help determine who they were and provide further details about their deaths.

DNA profiling is also expected to form part of the identification process, particularly in establishing whether the deceased are among those reported missing after the collapse.

Families with relatives still unaccounted for continue to await news as rescue and recovery teams work through the remains of the structure nearly two weeks after the incident.

The multi-storey building collapsed at around 1 pm on October 23, 2026, prompting an emergency response involving security officers and other specialised rescue teams.

At the time of the incident, the structure was reportedly partially occupied, with tenants living on the basement and ground floors.

The presence of occupants in the building has added to the challenge of determining exactly how many people were inside when the structure gave way.

Since the collapse, rescue teams have been clearing debris and accessing different sections of the building where people are believed to have been trapped.

The operation has brought together personnel responsible for searching the rubble, recovering victims and documenting the scene as investigations into the incident continue.

The disaster has also raised fresh concerns about building safety in Nairobi, particularly the enforcement of construction rules and compliance with approved building standards.

Authorities are expected to establish what caused the structure to collapse and determine whether it met the required construction and safety regulations.

For families still searching for answers about their missing relatives, the recovery of the two bodies marks another difficult moment in an operation that has stretched into its second week.

Police have confirmed that the search and recovery exercise remains ongoing, with multi-agency teams continuing to work at the scene.