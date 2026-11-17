The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has explained how CPA Cheptumo Ayabei emerged as the successful candidate for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment exercise that attracted 124 applicants.

In a statement dated November 17, 2026, TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John confirmed that Ayabei emerged as the best candidate among five shortlisted applicants interviewed on November 16, 2026.

His appointment took effect on the same day, placing him in charge of the Commission's day-to-day administration.

According to the Commission, Ayabei brings more than 27 years of experience at TSC, having joined the institution in 1999 as a Finance Officer.

He rose through the ranks to become Director of Finance in 2011 before being appointed Director of Finance and Accounts in 2015.

The Commission attributed his career progression to his work ethic, exemplary performance, professionalism, dedication to duty and positive attitude.

Ayabei has also served in the Commission's top leadership team for 19 years, giving him extensive experience in its financial and administrative operations.

During his tenure as Director of Finance and Accounts, TSC credited him with ensuring prudent financial management, which saw the Commission obtain unqualified audit opinions on its financial statements for three consecutive years.

The Commission said this achievement reflected its commitment to the government's zero-fault audit principle in public entities.

TSC initially advertised the vacancy on May 6, 2025, following the expiry of the term of former Commission Secretary/CEO Dr Nancy Njeri Macharia on June 30, 2025.

However, on May 25, 2025, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa issued an order stopping the exercise following a petition filed by Thomas Mosomi Oyugi.

The Commission suspended the recruitment in compliance with the court order.

On January 29, 2026, the court dismissed the applicant's application and directed TSC to resume the process from the stage at which it had been suspended.

However, the exercise was halted again on February 3, 2026, after the High Court in Kiambu issued another order in a separate petition filed by Simon Kariu Kimaita.

The High Court delivered its judgment on September 17, 2026, directing the Commission to restart the recruitment process afresh.

Consequently, TSC re-advertised the position on September 29, 2026. The application period closed on October 30, 2026, with 124 applications received.

After assessing applications against the prescribed qualifications and requirements, the Commission shortlisted five candidates for interviews.

The Commission published the names of all applicants and shortlisted candidates in newspapers and on its official website on November 3, 2026, in line with its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Explaining the appointment, Muturi said the Commission was guided by the constitutional principles of governance, public service values, equality, and non-discrimination.

He cited Articles 10, 232 and 27 of the Constitution, which provide for national values and principles of governance, values and principles of public service, and equality and freedom from discrimination, respectively.

The chairman also assured teachers and members of the public that the recruitment was conducted transparently, accountably, and in a verifiable manner, in strict accordance with the law.

He added that members of the Commission had demonstrated professionalism, integrity, independence and patience throughout the recruitment exercise.