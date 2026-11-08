Ruto mocks opposition over infighting, says they have no plan

President William Ruto has launched a fresh attack on opposition leaders, warning that he will deal with them politically while accusing them of disunity, internal wrangles and a lack of a clear agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Nyabite Market in Nyamira County on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Ruto dismissed the opposition's political organisation, claiming its leaders were already divided before the election campaigns had gathered momentum.

The President told residents that the disagreements among opposition figures demonstrated their inability to agree on a common political direction, arguing that leaders without a shared plan eventually turn against one another.

“Wale majamaa nitawashughulikia mbaya sana. Kwanza wamesambaratika hata kabla haijafika. Mnaona vile wanapigana makelele?” Ruto said.

He further accused the opposition of lacking a development agenda, policies and a vision for the country, insisting that political leaders should be evaluated based on what they intend to achieve for Kenyans rather than their political rhetoric.

“Wale hawana mpango. Unajua shida ya kukosa mpango, unaanza kulimana,” he added, using the phrase to describe what he portrayed as infighting among opposition leaders.

Ruto also questioned whether the opposition had a concrete programme for governing the country, arguing that political competition should be based on development priorities, clear policies and the ability to articulate a vision for Kenya's future.

The remarks came as the President sought support the continue his administration's development agenda, asking residents whether they wanted his government to continue its programmes.

He said his administration had a plan for the country and challenged political leaders to show what they intended to offer Kenyans.

The latest remarks add to Ruto's increasingly combative political exchanges with opposition leaders as political realignments and preparations for the 2027 General Election continue to take shape.