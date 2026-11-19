The High Court has found Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor guilty of contempt of court for failing to disclose Kenya’s sovereign bond agreements and account for how billions of shillings raised through the borrowing were spent.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Justice Patricia Nyaundi determined that the two senior government officials had failed to comply with previous court orders directing the government to release details of its sovereign borrowing arrangements.

The judge ordered Mbadi and Oduor to appear physically before the court on November 27, 2026, at 12 noon for mitigation and sentencing. The two officials were also directed to personally meet the costs of the contempt application.

The legal dispute stems from a petition filed by governance activist Wanjiru Gikonyo and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), who sought greater transparency in the government's borrowing arrangements and public debt management.

The petitioners had sought access to copies of sovereign bond agreements and contracts entered into by the Kenyan government, including the terms and conditions governing the loans, repayment obligations and provisions outlining what would happen in the event of default.

They also wanted the government to provide a comprehensive breakdown of how the money raised through the bonds had been utilised.

The petition followed concerns over the State's failure to make critical information about its borrowing public, with the petitioners arguing that Kenyans had a constitutional right to access information on public finances and the obligations arising from government loans.

The matter was initially determined by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who ruled in December 2024 that the State's failure to provide the requested information violated the right of access to information.

The court subsequently directed the National Treasury to disclose the relevant borrowing agreements and provide details of how the proceeds had been spent within 45 days.

Court cites failure to obey disclosure orders

Despite the earlier directives, the petitioners maintained that the government had not fully complied with the court's requirements, prompting them to return to court and seek contempt proceedings against the responsible officials.

In its latest determination, Justice Nyaundi found that the failure to disclose the agreements and account for the expenditure of the borrowed funds amounted to disobedience of the court's orders.

"The respondents failed to comply with the orders of this court requiring disclosure of all sovereign bond agreements and contracts entered into by the Government of Kenya and an account of how the proceeds were utilised," Justice Nyaundi ruled.

The judge consequently found Mbadi and Oduor guilty of contempt, placing them at risk of sanctions for failing to implement the earlier directives.

The court further ordered the two officials to personally bear the costs incurred in pursuing the contempt application, rather than having the government meet the expenses.

What the ruling means for Kenya's public debt

Sovereign bonds are debt instruments issued by a national government to raise money from investors, including international financial institutions, banks and investment funds.

Through these arrangements, the government receives funds it must repay under agreed terms, usually with interest. The agreements outline the amount borrowed, interest rates, repayment schedules, maturity periods and other conditions governing the borrowing.

The disclosure sought in the case is therefore significant because it would allow citizens to examine the actual terms under which Kenya has borrowed money and establish how the proceeds were allocated and spent.

The dispute also touches on Article 35 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantees citizens the right to access information held by the State. Article 201 further establishes public finance principles, including openness, accountability, and public participation in financial matters.

However, the contempt finding relates to the failure to comply with court orders requiring disclosure. It does not, in itself, establish that the borrowed money was stolen or misappropriated.

Mbadi and Oduor are expected to appear before Justice Nyaundi on November 27, 2026, when the court will hear mitigation and determine the appropriate sentence. Possible sanctions reported in the proceedings include fines and committal to civil jail.