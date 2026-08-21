Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

Senate ends push for more time on county pension task force
News

Senate ends push for more time on county pension task force

Documents presented to the committee showed that county pension obligations have continued to grow over the years. The Treasury said the liabilities rose from Sh21.3 billion inherited from the former local authorities before the start of devolution to Sh115.7 billion as at October 31, 2024.

By
Counties to receive Sh502 billion in 2026/27 budget
News

Counties to receive Sh502 billion in 2026/27 budget

The allocation follows a long-running dispute between the National Assembly and the Senate over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, which delayed agreement on how national revenue would be shared. The matter was resolved after seven mediation sessions that produced a final compromise.

By