Mbadi: Political projects shut out of Sh340bn infrastructure fund
Projects that are considered necessary but cannot generate enough revenue in the short or medium term will instead continue to depend on the Exchequer for financing.
Projects that are considered necessary but cannot generate enough revenue in the short or medium term will instead continue to depend on the Exchequer for financing.
Documents presented to the committee showed that county pension obligations have continued to grow over the years. The Treasury said the liabilities rose from Sh21.3 billion inherited from the former local authorities before the start of devolution to Sh115.7 billion as at October 31, 2024.
According to the World Bank, the revision reflects the economic effects of the recent conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up global energy prices and created more uncertainty in the global economy, affecting Kenya's growth prospects.
Even with the expected revenue and grants, the budget will still face a financing gap of Sh1.146 trillion, forcing the government to seek both local and foreign borrowing to bridge the shortfall.
CS Mbadi revealed that a special review committee examined 91,911 claims valued at more than Sh637 billion, approving 29,885 claims worth Sh235.6 billion for payment after verification.
The Treasury has also set aside Sh4.9 billion to convert 20,000 intern teachers into permanent and pensionable terms starting January 2027. Another 24,000 interns will be absorbed in July 2027 under a Sh8.2 billion plan aimed at closing staffing gaps in schools.
The allocation follows a long-running dispute between the National Assembly and the Senate over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, which delayed agreement on how national revenue would be shared. The matter was resolved after seven mediation sessions that produced a final compromise.
Mbadi said the fund has grown into one of the largest financial inclusion interventions in the country, reaching millions of Kenyans who were previously locked out of formal lending systems.
MPs expressed doubts over the realism of revenue forecasts and raised concerns about gaps in tax collection systems.
The Counci's CEO Mary Mwiti stressed that education is one of the few remaining tools for social mobility and national cohesion and should be safeguarded at all costs.
According to the CBK weekly bulletin released this month, the country’s domestic debt stood at Sh6.312 trillion as of July 4, 2025.
He stated that since taking office in August 2024, the government has managed to stabilize inflation and meet debt obligations on time.
The merger will lead to the dissolution of nine corporations.