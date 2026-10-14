Attorney General receives eight nominees for Kenya’s Waqf Commission
The proposed membership comprises one alim, or Islamic scholar, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six professionals with relevant technical expertise.
The proposed membership comprises one alim, or Islamic scholar, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six professionals with relevant technical expertise.
The case stems from a petition filed by families of victims of the 2023 protests in Kisumu and Migori, who are seeking accountability and the implementation of court-ordered measures aimed at regulating public demonstrations and picketing.
According to the CS, the planned facility was intended to enhance the country's readiness to handle a possible outbreak and should not be interpreted as a sign that the disease has entered the country.
Justice Byram Onganya stated, "The entire process resulting in the promotion of all interested parties is unconstitutional, irregular, null and void."
The government has moved to have a petition challenging the country’s public debt dismissed.