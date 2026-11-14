Narok Airport runway tarmacking to begin on November 16, Ruto announces

President William Ruto has announced that construction work to tarmac the Narok Airport runway will start on Monday, November 16, in a move aimed at making it easier for international tourists to access the Maasai Mara and boosting economic activities in the county.

The President made the announcement on Saturday, November 14, while addressing residents during the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in Narok County, where he outlined his administration's plans to improve road and air transport infrastructure in the region.

Ruto said the airport project was part of broader efforts to strengthen Narok's position as a major tourism destination by improving connectivity and making travel to the Maasai Mara more convenient for visitors.

He noted that residents had previously appealed to the government to establish an airport that would support tourism, pointing out that Narok's location as a gateway to the world-famous Maasai Mara made better air transport facilities necessary.

The Head of State disclosed that he had reached an agreement with Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, under which the national government would undertake the runway tarmacking while the county government would construct the airport terminal.

Ruto said the two levels of government were working together to ensure the facility was completed in time for its official opening in 2027.

He expressed confidence that the airport would allow international visitors to fly directly into Narok instead of relying on other routes to reach the tourism destination.

“By next year, we should be back here to officially open the new Narok Airport, allowing tourists to fly directly from abroad to Narok, bring in foreign currency, boost the local economy and create employment opportunities for young people in the region,” he said.

According to the President, the facility would not only improve access to the Maasai Mara but also increase foreign exchange earnings, create jobs and open up new business opportunities for residents.

He added that improved tourism infrastructure would benefit women and other local entrepreneurs by creating more opportunities for them to participate in businesses linked to the tourism sector.

Beyond the airport project, Ruto also addressed the progress of road construction in Narok, assuring residents that ongoing projects would be completed as part of his administration's commitment to ensuring every part of the country benefits from development.

He recalled visiting the region alongside local leaders, including their Member of Parliament, to launch road projects, saying construction work was continuing across the county.

“Vile tunajenga barabara zingine sehemu zote za Kenya, za hapa Narok zinaendelea na mimi nataka niwahakikishie hakuna sehemu ya Kenya itaachwa nyuma tena,” he said.

The President maintained that improving the road network remained a key priority, noting that better transport links would support trade, movement of people and other economic activities in the region.

In a separate announcement, Ruto revealed that Kilgoris Airport had been completed and was now ready to receive aircraft.

He said the facility would offer travellers a shorter route to the Maasai Mara, further improving access to one of the country's leading tourism attractions.

“The Kilgoris Airport project has been completed. Aircraft can now land there, providing a shorter route to the Maasai Mara,” he stated.

The two airport developments formed part of the President's wider development plans for Narok, with his administration seeking to improve transport infrastructure, attract more tourists and expand economic opportunities for residents.