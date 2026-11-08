Traffic snarl-up near St. Mary’s Hospital causes delays on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Ena Coach has alerted passengers travelling from upcountry through the Nakuru route of delays caused by a traffic snarl-up near St. Mary’s Hospital along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

In a travel advisory issued on Sunday, November 8, 2026, the bus company said the congestion was affecting its services and warned passengers to expect longer travel times as its buses navigate the affected section of the highway.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience and asked for patience and understanding as it addresses the situation.

“We are currently experiencing slight delays due to a traffic snarl-up near St. Mary’s Hospital along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway,” Ena Coach stated.

The company asked passengers travelling from upcountry via the Nakuru route to allow for the delays, noting that the traffic congestion had disrupted normal travel schedules.

Ena Coach did not indicate how long the congestion was expected to last or provide an estimated time for services the resume.

The advisory was specifically directed at customers using the Nakuru route, with the company assuring them that passenger comfort and safety remained its priority.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate the situation,” the notice read.

Ena Coach thanked customers for continuing to use its services, reiterating its commitment to ensuring their comfort and safety throughout their journeys.

The traffic advisory comes as motorists and public transport operators using the busy Nakuru–Nairobi Highway contend with congestion that can affect journey times, particularly around affected sections of the road.

Passengers were encouraged to note the company's communication and remain patient as its buses move through the traffic snarl-up.