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ENA coach raised fares after fuel price increase
In a notice issued on Wednesday, the company said the adjustment followed an internal review of its operations in light of changing economic conditions.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, the company said the adjustment followed an internal review of its operations in light of changing economic conditions.
The collision occurred late Saturday night when the bus was en route from Nairobi to Kehancha in Migori County
The collision occurred at about 11 pm along the steep and winding Mai Mahiu climb, a stretch notorious for its dangerous gradient