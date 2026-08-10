Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Kijabe along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
The Kenya Red Cross said its first responders were being deployed to the scene as emergency teams worked to assist people affected by the crash
The Kenya Red Cross said its first responders were being deployed to the scene as emergency teams worked to assist people affected by the crash
The authority said the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the affected stretch, with motorists expected to use the remaining open lanes throughout the construction period.
The impact forced the Land Cruiser into the opposite lane, where it collided with seven oncoming vehicles, triggering a cascading crash involving nine vehicles in total.
The former Rarienda MP noted that the February 12, 2020 road crash caused 18 fractures, with some affecting his spine severely, requiring a long operation to reconstruct damaged bones.
In a second operation at the Kenya–Uganda border, officers based at Malaba Police Station stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs into the country. The suspect, Julius Okadapao, a 31-year-old Ugandan national, was arrested at the Posta area in Malaba after his luggage raised suspicion among officers on duty.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to ease traffic flow as thousands of rally fans are expected to travel to host towns during the global motorsport event.
Gilgil Base Commander Hussein said the congestion began at around 2pm on Friday. He pointed to the high number of vehicles using the highway and reckless driving habits, including overlapping, as the main triggers for the snarl-up.
The crash, which occurred around 1.00 am on Monday, claimed nine lives on the spot, eight passengers from the shuttle and a small child from the bus while five critically injured victims were rushed to Naivasha Hospital, alongside 35 other people, including five children.
That evening, Anne tried to rest, but sleep eluded her. The quiet of the night was shattered at 3:20 am on December 13 by a call from her husband’s number. On the line was a stranger, delivering the unimaginable news. “At first I thought it was a prank, but then the officer identified herself and said she was a corporal of a Naivasha police station,” she recalled.
As many Kenyans head upcountry for the Christmas festivities, KeNHA has called for patience among all road users, cautioning against flouting traffic regulations.
Pathologists said the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma, resulting in extensive damage to the chest, including a perforated heart, which was identified as the primary cause of death.
Images shared online showed a wrecked PSV on the roadside while the trailer came to a stop a few yards ahead.
Limuru OCPD Mary Gachie confirmed the tragic event, noting that the matatu, which was operated by Kijabeline Sacco, was en route from Nairobi to Kijabe town.
One person has been killed on the spot and two others injured in yet another road crash at Kinungi.