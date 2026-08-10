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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Ten killed in Nairobi–Nakuru highway bus crash
News

Ten killed in Nairobi–Nakuru highway bus crash

The crash, which occurred around 1.00 am on Monday, claimed nine lives on the spot, eight passengers from the shuttle and a small child from the bus while five critically injured victims were rushed to Naivasha Hospital, alongside 35 other people, including five children.

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The night Cyrus Jirongo left: Widow recalls heartbreaking news
News

The night Cyrus Jirongo left: Widow recalls heartbreaking news

That evening, Anne tried to rest, but sleep eluded her. The quiet of the night was shattered at 3:20 am on December 13 by a call from her husband’s number. On the line was a stranger, delivering the unimaginable news. “At first I thought it was a prank, but then the officer identified herself and said she was a corporal of a Naivasha police station,” she recalled.

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