Former KANU politician Joseph Mutisya dies, Johnston Muthama announces

Former Kenya African National Union (KANU) chairperson for Yatta and Masinga, Joseph Mutisya, has died, with former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama announcing his passing.

Muthama, who described Mutisya as his longtime friend and political colleague, said he received the news with profound sadness, recalling their shared political history when both served in the

In his tribute, Muthama noted that Mutisya held the position of KANU chairperson for Yatta and Masinga during the same period he served as the party's vice-chairperson for Machakos.

“It is with profound sadness that I have received the news of the passing of my longtime friend, Joseph Mutisya, of Kateki Village, Matuu Ward,” Muthama said.

The former senator also highlighted Mutisya's contribution to the business sector, revealing that he served as the Managing Director of Mavoloni Company Limited.

Beyond his political and corporate responsibilities, Muthama described Mutisya as a dedicated entrepreneur whose work and personal interactions positively affected the around him.

He said Mutisya's contributions to the community and acts of kindness had touched many lives, adding that his influence would remain part of his lasting legacy.

“Beyond his leadership roles, he was a dedicated entrepreneur whose contributions and acts of kindness touched many lives,” Muthama said.

The former senator extended his condolences to Mutisya's immediate family, relatives, friends and residents of Kateki Village, particularly the wider community in Matuu Ward, as they come to terms with the loss.

He urged those mourning the former party official to find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with him.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and the entire Kateki community during this difficult time. May they find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with him,” he added.