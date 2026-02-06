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Ruto condoles with Johnson Muthama’s family over son’s death, offers support
The family has previously suffered loss, following the death of Moses’ sibling, Janet Njoki, in 2022.
The family has previously suffered loss, following the death of Moses’ sibling, Janet Njoki, in 2022.
The former senator who is now aligned with the Kenya Kwanza administration, said those calling for ethnic solidarity were being driven by self-interest rather than conviction in Kalonzo’s leadership or electoral viability.
Muthama said if Gachagua persists, he would be forced to expose his past conduct during his time as a District Officer.