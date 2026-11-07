Mudavadi explains financial challenges of running a political party

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that he spent more than Sh25 million annually from his personal finances to sustain the Amani National Congress (ANC), arguing that the government funding allocated to political parties is insufficient to meet their operational expenses.

Speaking during a meeting with bishops in Nyang’ori, Vihiga County, on November 7, 2026, Mudavadi said running a political party requires substantial financial resources, even for leaders who do not hold elective positions.

Mudavadi, who previously served as ANC party leader before the party's political realignment with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said his experience running the party outside Parliament gave him an understanding of the financial demands involved in maintaining a political organisation.

“Even when I was not in Parliament, I was managing a political party. It is not a joke. You spend your money from your pocket. There is no free money,” Mudavadi said.

He explained that although ANC was previously entitled to approximately Sh25 million annually through political party funding, the allocation could not adequately support the party's activities and administrative requirements.

According to Mudavadi, he regularly spent considerably more than the government allocation to keep the party operational, highlighting the financial burden that political party leaders often face.

“I was spending much more than Sh25 million in a year to sustain a political party,” he said, recounting the personal financial commitment required to maintain ANC.

Under Kenya's political party financing framework, public funds are distributed to qualifying political parties based on statutory requirements, including their representation and compliance with the law. The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties administers the Political Parties Fund.

Mudavadi also challenged Kenyans to examine the official Gazette notice issued by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to establish which political parties qualify for government funding.

He cited UDA, Jubilee, ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya among the parties that have appeared on the list of beneficiaries, arguing that other political outfits that do not meet the eligibility requirements cannot automatically access the funds.

“If you look at the official Gazette notice from the Political Parties Office, you will see the parties entitled to the money,” he said.

He maintained that access to public funding is governed by established legal requirements and urged those interested in the matter to consult the official government publication rather than rely on speculation.