Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called for the removal of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, Vice President McDonald Mariga and the entire federation's executive, arguing that the leadership wrangles could undermine Kenya's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking during Senate proceedings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Cherargei said the ongoing disagreements within the football governing body threatened to distract officials from their responsibility of preparing the country for the continental tournament.

Samson criticised the leadership of Mohammed and Mariga, saying their continued stay in office could obstruct preparations for the competition.

"The two gentlemen in Football Kenya Federation, McDonald Mariga, the Vice Chairperson, and the President Hussein Mohammed, they should go packing," Cherargei said.

He further called for the departure of the entire executive committee, arguing that a change in leadership would allow other people to take charge of the federation and focus on preparations for AFCON.

"And the entire Executive of the Federation, so that they don't impede or prevent the preparation for the AFCON," he added.

The senator's remarks come amid escalating divisions within FKF following the November 7 Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru, where the federation's General Assembly resolved to expel Mariga and six other National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

The dispute has raised concerns about the stability of football administration in Kenya, particularly with the country preparing to co-host AFCON 2027. Representatives of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) attended the Meru meeting.

Cherargei challenges FIFA over government oversight of sports

Beyond the FKF leadership dispute, Cherargei challenged FIFA and other international sporting bodies over restrictions on government involvement in the management of sports federations.

He argued that countries should the free to oversee sporting organisations, particularly where public funds support their operations and development.

"Let us clean the sports, let the sports be run freely. And I want to advise FIFA and other international federations to allow countries to also manage sports," he told the Senate.

Cherargei questioned why governments should be expected to finance sporting activities without having corresponding oversight powers to ensure accountability in the use of public resources.

"Because we finance them, we budget for them. Why is it hard to allow us to oversight them?" he posed.

He maintained that Parliament and the government should have room to intervene when sporting federations experience leadership disputes and governance challenges.

His remarks also touched on the broader question of balancing international sports regulations with national laws and constitutional responsibilities, particularly when public resources are involved.

The senator's position comes against the backdrop of concerns over FIFA's rules prohibiting third-party interference in the administration of football associations, including intervention by governments and ordinary courts.