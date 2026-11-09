FKF rejects claims of new appointments after seven officials are removed

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has ruled out an immediate reshuffle to replace seven National Executive Committee (NEC) members removed from office, saying the process of filling the vacant positions must first comply with its constitutional requirements.

The federation issued the clarification on Monday, November 9, amid reports that new officials had already been selected to take over the positions, including that of Vice President previously occupied by McDonald Mariga.

FKF dismissed the reports as inaccurate, maintaining that no replacements had been appointed following Saturday's Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru.

"Contrary to reports and claims doing rounds, no appointments have been made to fill the vacant positions, including that of the Vice President," FKF said.

It further stated that any changes to the federation's leadership would be conducted in line with its constitution and the relevant regulations, with all decisions communicated through its recognised official channels.

The clarification comes after delegates at Saturday's assembly unanimously voted to remove seven NEC members over alleged serious and repeated breaches of FKF's constitution and applicable FIFA regulations.

The officials affected by the decision are former Vice President Mariga, Women Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi, Nairobi representative Daniel Shikanda, Coast representative Gabriel Mghendi, Nyanza representative Collins Opiyo Kalee, Central representative Robert Macharia and Upper Rift Valley representative Bernard Lagat.

Among the grounds presented during the meeting was an alleged NEC resolution dated April 24 that sought the removal of FKF President Hussein Mohammed and other federation officials.

The assembly also raised concerns over the seven members' repeated absence from duly convened NEC meetings and alleged unauthorised communication on behalf of the federation.

Saturday's proceedings were briefly thrown into confusion after officers from the Police Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) entered the meeting venue and released tear gas into the room as delegates awaited the start of the assembly.

The meeting eventually continued despite the disruption, with officials representing FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the government present.

FKF has also indicated that the removal from the NEC does not necessarily end the matter for the seven former officials, who could face further sanctions from the federation's judicial bodies, CAF and FIFA.

In its Monday statement, the federation called on media outlets to exercise caution when reporting on its leadership, urging journalists to establish the accuracy of information before publishing it.

It warned that unverified reports and misinformation could harm the interests of Kenyan football as the federation navigates the changes arising from the Meru meeting.

FKF maintained that transparency, accountability and respect for due process would guide its handling of the vacant positions and other administrative matters following the dismissals.