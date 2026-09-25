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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Football Kenya Federation (FKF)

Eastleigh rolls out red carpet for Somali FIFA referee Omar Artan
Sports

Eastleigh rolls out red carpet for Somali FIFA referee Omar Artan

Artan, who was warmly received throughout the event, thanked Kenyans for standing by him during his refereeing career. He said he was happy to be in the country and noted that Kenya has always felt familiar because of the close working relationship he has built with Kenyan assistant referees over the last four years

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