Ministry moves to settle Harambee Stars pay concerns
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
The league had been scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after FKF communicated the new date to clubs on September 10 and circulated the opening-round fixtures.
CAF President's remarks came amid a disagreement between FKF President Hussein Mohamed and his deputy McDonald Mariga, who, together with seven members of the federation’s National Executive Committee, have questioned the management of the Football Kenya Federation.
Kenya’s Harambee Starlets exited WAFCON after two defeats, scoring no goals and missing qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup via the tournament. The article outlines the results, the group scenario, and suggested next steps for Kenyan women’s football.
In a letter dated July 17 and addressed to FKF Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, the club chairpersons accused the federation of failing to implement reforms jointly agreed upon nearly two months ago.
Artan, who was warmly received throughout the event, thanked Kenyans for standing by him during his refereeing career. He said he was happy to be in the country and noted that Kenya has always felt familiar because of the close working relationship he has built with Kenyan assistant referees over the last four years
The proposed law primarily seeks to amend the Sports Act, Cap. 223, to prohibit and criminalise the manipulation of sports competitions, an issue lawmakers say is increasingly threatening the credibility of sporting events.