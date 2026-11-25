The High Court in Siaya has struck out and dismissed a constitutional petition challenging the expulsion of seven Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) members, including vice-president McDonald Mariga, during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Meru on November 7, 2026.

In its judgment, the court ruled that the six petitioners had failed to exhaust the available dispute-resolution mechanisms provided under the FKF Constitution and the Sports Act, 2013, before seeking judicial intervention.

The court also found that the case had been filed in the wrong forum, citing the existence of parallel proceedings before other courts and the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The petition, dated November 9, 2026, challenged the legality and constitutionality of the disciplinary proceedings conducted during the SGM, arguing that the meeting lacked the authority to investigate, hear and determine disciplinary charges against the affected officials.

The petitioners sought to have the November 7 resolutions declared unconstitutional, unlawful, and void, and to have the disciplinary charges and proceedings quashed.

They also wanted the court to suspend the implementation of the expulsions and compel FKF to reinstate the affected officials to their respective positions.

The judge observed that FKF is domiciled in Nairobi, while the contested SGM took place in Meru County. None of the six petitioners lived in Siaya or held an FKF office there.

The petitioners represented different regions, including Coast, Nyanza, Nairobi, Upper Rift Valley, Kakamega and Nandi.

The court noted that similar proceedings were pending in Murang'a, Kiambu and Nairobi, as well as before the SDT, raising concerns about forum shopping.

The judge described the decision to institute another case in Siaya as bearing the hallmarks of contrived forum shopping, citing the precedent in Alice Kanana v Hannington M'ikinyua (2016) eKLR.

Petitioners faulted for withholding material information

The court also faulted the petitioners for failing to disclose important information when they initially approached the court seeking urgent interim orders.

According to the judgment, they did not disclose the existence of Murang'a High Court Petition No. E028 of 2026, which was already pending at the time.

The judge further noted that the returns of the November 7 SGM had already been transmitted to FIFA and the Office of the Registrar of Sports.

The court held that parties seeking orders without first notifying the court of all material facts breach the duty of utmost good faith.

It added that such non-disclosure could disentitle an applicant to equitable and conservatory relief, providing further grounds for dismissing the application.

Another issue raised in the judgment was the failure by the petitioners to include the FKF General Assembly as a party to the proceedings.

The judge observed that the General Assembly is the federation's supreme legislative organ and was the body that deliberated and passed the disputed expulsion resolutions.

Instead, the petitioners sued FKF, its president and its acting secretary general.

The court reasoned that mandatory orders compelling the reinstatement of the expelled officials could not lawfully be issued against the respondents in the absence of the decision-making organ responsible for the resolutions.

The judge also considered the wider implications of the dispute, noting that the ongoing governance crisis within FKF could affect Kenya's international standing and preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host.

The court said public interest and institutional stability weighed against judicial interference in an internal federation process before the available statutory dispute-resolution mechanisms had been exhausted.

In its final orders, the court dismissed the petitioners' Notice of Motion Application dated November 9, 2026, and struck out and dismissed the constitutional petition in its entirety.

The judge also discharged and vacated all interim orders previously issued in the matter, effectively removing the temporary protections the petitioners had sought against the implementation of the expulsion resolutions.