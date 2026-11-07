FKF raises concerns after police disrupt Special General Meeting

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has raised concerns over a police operation that disrupted its Special General Meeting in Meru on Saturday, saying officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) fired teargas into a room where delegates had gathered and were waiting for proceedings to begin.

In a statement issued amid rising tension at Three Steers Hotel, the Federation confirmed that the meeting had not started following the incident, which interrupted preparations and prevented members of the General Assembly from taking up the planned agenda.

FKF described the police intervention as a disruption of a meeting that had been called by members of its General Assembly under the provisions of the Federation's Constitution.

“The FKF Special General Meeting (SGM) is yet to commence following an incident in which officers from the Police Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) moved into the meeting venue and discharged teargas into the meeting room, where delegates were seated awaiting the start of proceedings,” as seen in the statement.

The Federation further questioned the circumstances surrounding the security operation, expressing displeasure over the interference with its scheduled gathering.

“FKF is concerned by the circumstances surrounding the RDU operation and the resulting interference with the meeting,” the statement reads in part.

The incident unfolded after a tense morning at the Meru hotel, where more than 100 youths were reportedly gathered around the premises ahead of the SGM. RDU officers had been deployed to the area as security personnel sought to restore order and allow the meeting to proceed.

The situation was further complicated by a reported confrontation on Friday involving an FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) member, which heightened tensions ahead of Saturday's gathering.

The meeting was convened by members of the FKF General Assembly against the backdrop of a prolonged leadership dispute involving Federation President Hussein Mohammed and Vice President McDonald Mariga.

Delegates were expected to deliberate on the conduct of seven NEC members, with the outcome potentially affecting the composition of the Federation's leadership and its future administration.

The SGM was called in accordance with the FKF Constitution, which gives members of the General Assembly the authority to convene such a gathering to discuss matters concerning the Federation.

However, the police operation interrupted the process before delegates could consider any of the issues scheduled for discussion, leaving the meeting's status uncertain.

FKF did not explain what prompted the RDU officers to enter the meeting room and release teargas but maintained that it was concerned about the circumstances surrounding the intervention.

The Federation promised to communicate further developments as uncertainty persisted over whether the delegates would be allowed to resume the meeting.

“Further updates will be provided in due course,” FKF said.