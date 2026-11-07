FKF expels Mariga, six other NEC members in major shake-up

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Assembly has resolved to expel seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), including Vice President McDonald Mariga, over alleged violations of the federation's constitution and applicable FIFA regulations.

The decision was reached during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Meru on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following deliberations on allegations of serious and repeated misconduct by the officials in the management of the federation.

In a notice dated November 7, FKF said the General Assembly, the federation's supreme decision-making organ, considered several issues relating to the conduct of the seven officials and their actions within the organisation before resolving to expel them.

"The resolution follows consideration of allegations of serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations, relating to the conduct of the seven officials and their actions within the federation,"read the notice in part.

The affected officials include Mariga, Central NEC representative Robert Kenneth Macharia, Upper Rift Valley NEC representative Bernard Korir Lagat and FKF Women Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi.

Others are Nyanza NEC representative Collins Opiyo Kalee, Coast NEC representative Gabriel Mghendi and Nairobi NEC representative Daniel Akala Shikanda.

The matters that led to the expulsions included a purported NEC resolution dated April 24, 2026, which sought the removal of FKF President Hussein Mohammed and other federation officials.

The General Assembly also considered allegations that the seven members had repeatedly failed to attend duly convened NEC meetings, communicated on behalf of the federation without authorisation and engaged in actions deemed contrary to the FKF Constitution and applicable football regulations.

According to the federation, the conduct amounted to serious and repeated violations of the rules governing football administration in the country.

FKF said the General Assembly exercised its authority under Articles 16 and 24 of the FKF Constitution in reaching the decision.

Article 16 provides for the expulsion of members, while Article 24 outlines provisions relating to the dismissal of NEC officials, giving the General Assembly a constitutional basis to take disciplinary action against officials found to have violated the federation's governing rules.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the world football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as Acting Sports Registrar Chacha J. Maroa and representatives from the State Department for Sports.

The presence of FIFA and CAF representatives came as the federation considered disciplinary matters involving senior officials, highlighting the significance of the decisions to the administration of football in Kenya.

In its statement, FKF said the resolutions aimed to strengthen constitutional governance, promote institutional accountability, and safeguard stability in the country's football administration.

The federation, however, did not immediately provide details of the administrative arrangements that would follow the removal of the seven officials.

It said it would communicate further on the implementation of the resolutions and the resulting administrative changes.

FKF said it remained committed to upholding its constitution and applicable international football regulations as it works to maintain stability in the administration of the sport.