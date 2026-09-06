Fifa president Infantino to stand for re-election
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Trump's backing followed Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation issuing an open letter accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" with his aborted Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.
Fifa and Infantino wanted to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors would have been able to buy stakes in it.
The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.
The decision was reached unanimously by UEFA's 55 member associations during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
While support for the FIFA chief has grown across much of the football world, opposition has mainly come from parts of Europe, where concerns have been raised over FIFA's recent handling of several issues during the World Cup.
The world football governing body said the break at MetLife Stadium will be extended by only two minutes from the usual 15-minute interval to allow for performances by international music stars Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber.
Vinčić was arrested and briefly detained in May 2020 during a police raid targeting a drug and prostitution ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.
The winners will not only lift the iconic World Cup trophy but will also receive championship rings for the first time in football history, introducing a tradition commonly associated with American sports.
In a first for any FIFA competition, the 2026 World Cup winners will also be awarded bespoke championship rings, adding an iconic American sporting tradition to football's biggest tournament.
Their departure means they will play no further role in officiating the semi-finals or the final due to FIFA's strict neutrality rules, which prohibit referees from officiating matches involving their own country.
Speaking after the match on July 14, 2026, the Real Madrid forward, who was hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, pointed to France's midfield struggles as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni were overrun by Spain's trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz.
Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.
Elfath has developed a reputation as a no-nonsense official. So far in the tournament, he has issued six yellow cards and one straight red card, sending off Uruguay midfielder Agustín Canobbio for a high challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí
World Cup, Matchday kit, FIFA, England, Argentina, Messi, Sports kits, Atlanta
Speaking before the match during Saturday's final training session, head coach Mildred Cheche, who will lead Kenya to a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after guiding the team to its debut in the Dominican Republic in 2024, said her side was prepared for any challenge.
The statement came after Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused match officials of favouring Argentina following his team's elimination in Atlanta on Tuesday, comments that quickly fueled widespread debate among Egyptian supporters and football fans.
According to Argentine newspaper La Nación, the FBI is investigating the AFA over suspicious financial activity involving the alleged channelling of an estimated US$300 million.
The incident occurred during Morocco's pre-match press conference while Brahim Diaz was speaking to the media.
On Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, a decision that sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA and Belgium among those speaking out against the ruling.
Balogun, who scored before being sent off in the 64th minute, is now eligible to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle following FIFA’s decision.
Tunisia finished bottom of Group F after suffering defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. Reports now indicate that eight unnamed players tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
According to reports, Leon Goretzka, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown and Malick Thiaw were all hesitant to take the sixth penalty, with Goretzka’s decision considered the most surprising.
German outlet Bild on Wednesday reported that raids were carried out nationwide as part of an investigation by North Rhine-Westphalia state police. Town halls in several host cities from the tournament were also searched.
His remarks came after Iran captain Mehdi Taremi complained that FIFA and the United States did not want Iran at the tournament and were doing everything possible to ensure the team was knocked out.
The 24-year-old covered his mouth while speaking to Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half, as Ecuador headed out of the tournament.
Mendes, 36, allegedly sexually assaulted a Brazilian woman hired to work as a translator for the team during their trip to New Zealand in March. The alleged incident is said to have occurred at a hotel where the national team was staying in Auckland.
The disappointment deepened moments later when midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi struck the crossbar with a late header, leaving Iran frustrated at the final whistle.
Gianni Infantino has defended the policy, saying Fifa’s intention is not commercial and that all broadcasting deals were agreed long before the tournament began.
Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.