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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

FIFA

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt
Sports

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt

The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.

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Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis
Sports

Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis

Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.

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Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles
World-Cup-2026

Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles

Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.

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