Mariga rejects dismissal, accuses FKF leadership of unconstitutional process

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President Macdonald Mariga has challenged the removal of seven elected National Executive Committee (NEC) members, declaring the resolutions passed during Saturday's Special General Meeting in Meru invalid and accusing the federation's leadership of violating the constitution.

Mariga said the November 7 meeting was conducted in breach of the FKF Constitution, arguing that the affected officials were denied an opportunity to defend themselves while accredited delegates were locked out of the proceedings.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 9, Mariga accused sections of the federation's leadership of deliberately excluding seven NEC members and 32 accredited Congress delegates from the meeting while allowing individuals without proper authority to participate.

He described the proceedings as an attempt to silence elected officials who had consistently pushed for accountability, transparency and proper management of the federation.

The FKF Vice President maintained that the decision to remove the seven officials violated Articles 41(4) and 41(5) of the federation's constitution, which provide for the right to be heard and set out the procedures that must be followed when dismissing elected office holders.

He particularly questioned the manner in which Congress adopted the removal motions, insisting that the constitution requires such decisions to be made through a secret ballot rather than by acclamation.

"More fundamentally, Article 41(5) expressly provides that a dismissal motion SHALL be decided by secret ballot. This is a mandatory constitutional requirement, not an optional procedure," he said.

Mariga argued that the resolutions were instead passed through acclamation, a method he said could not replace the voting process expressly provided for in the FKF Constitution.

He also referred to FIFA's intervention in May 2026, saying the world football governing body had stressed the need to observe due process and give officials facing allegations an opportunity to defend themselves.

According to Mariga, the exclusion of 32 accredited delegates, alongside claims of impersonation and unauthorised representation, raised further questions about the credibility of the Meru meeting.

He questioned whether the attendance register contained the names of legitimate Congress representatives and whether the meeting satisfied the required quorum and voting threshold for the resolutions to be valid.

"We reject the purported dismissal of the seven NEC members and shall not recognise resolutions arising from proceedings conducted in breach of the FKF Constitution," he said.

The football administrator further maintained that the affected officials remained in their respective positions, arguing that their elected mandates could not be brought to an end through a process that did not comply with the federation's governing rules.

He called on FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Sports Registrar to investigate the circumstances surrounding the meeting.

Among the issues he wants examined are the credentials of delegates who attended, the accuracy of attendance records, whether the meeting attained the required quorum and the procedures used to approve the dismissal motions.

Mariga added that the affected officials had reserved the right to seek constitutional remedies to challenge the resolutions.

His statement comes two days after FKF's General Assembly voted to remove seven NEC members during a Special General Meeting held in Meru on Saturday.

The federation said the decision followed deliberations by Congress, which serves as its supreme decision-making organ, and was based on alleged serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations.

The seven officials were subjected to separate removal votes, with Mariga, Macharia, Mghendi and Shikanda each receiving 65 votes in favour of their dismissal, against one opposing vote.

Nyanza representative Collins Opiyo Kalee, Upper Rift Valley representative Bernard Lagat and Women's Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi each received 64 votes in support of their removal, while two delegates voted against each motion.

AFC Leopards president Boniface Ambani was the only delegate reported to have opposed the removal motions.

Ambani maintained that the disagreements within the federation could still be resolved through dialogue, rather than removing the elected officials from their positions.

The dispute now places the legality of the Meru resolutions at the centre of the growing disagreement, with Mariga and the affected NEC members refusing to accept the outcome and calling for investigations by football governing bodies and the Sports Registrar.