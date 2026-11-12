Kanjama confirms missing lawyer Abshir Abdi found alive

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has confirmed that missing lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has been found alive, raising hopes of his safe return following days of uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts.

LSK President Charles Kanjama announced the development on Thursday, November 12, 2026, while addressing journalists after court proceedings involving the case.

Kanjama said the Society had received information that Abshir had been located in a thicket in Sololo, but cautioned that the reports were still being verified.

"We have received reports that Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has been found alive in a thicket in Isiolo. That news is being verified right now as we speak," Kanjama stated.

The LSK president said the Society was in contact with Abshir's family and expected confirmation once the information was verified.

He added that if the lawyer had indeed been released after being abducted, he would be required to report to a police station so that his return could be officially documented and a statement recorded.

The reported discovery comes 11 days after Abshir allegedly went missing in Nairobi on November 1, 2026, in an incident that raised concerns among lawyers and human rights organisations.

According to information presented in court, the advocate was allegedly pursued by armed men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, before being bundled into a vehicle and driven away. His vehicle was later found abandoned, prompting his family to seek the High Court's intervention through a habeas corpus application.

Kanjama commended Senior Counsel Eric Theuri, former LSK president, for leading the legal team representing Zakaria, Abshir's brother, alongside other lawyers, interested parties and LSK officials who had supported the legal proceedings.

Kanjama maintained that the LSK would pursue accountability not only for those directly involved in the alleged abductions but also for individuals who allegedly provided resources, issued instructions or had knowledge of the incidents but remained silent.