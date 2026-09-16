LSK raises alarm over AI’s impact on workplace rights
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would pursue accountability where credible evidence establishes that public officials were involved in, or responsible for, political violence
Kanjama warned that the cases risk undermining public confidence in the justice system and called on members of the Bar to strengthen self-regulation and uphold the ethical standards expected of the profession
Kanjama said the society is gathering reports from affected advocates and will review the cases before deciding on the next course of action against judicial officers accused of interfering with the boycott.
According to a statement issued by Karua's team on Monday, the Kenyan Senior Counsel had travelled aboard a Kenya Airways flight alongside Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama, but only Mr Kanjama was permitted entry.
According to LSK President Charles Kanjama, employers are obligated to follow existing court orders and cannot independently decide to continue deductions under a law that has already been declared unconstitutional.
Kanjama argued that the impact of the diesel increase will quickly show in the transport sector, especially matatus, as well as in food distribution and production chains.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama says remarks by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on coordinated regional action raise constitutional and rule-of-law concerns, arguing peaceful civic expression must remain protected in Kenya and the region.
The Law Society of Kenya has urged urgent investigations into the death of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, saying he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by unknown individuals. LSK President Charles Kanjama called on DCI and police to act swiftly.
Kanjama steps into office at a time when the legal profession is navigating governance concerns and rising expectations from members, with the society representing more than 20,000 advocates nationwide.
Kanjama said returns from polling centres across the country showed that members had entrusted him with the mandate to lead the society for the next two years.