The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed six cities across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON):

In a video shared on November 21 2026, CAF shared the geographical distribution of matches for the historic East African tournament, showcasing the African identity in the three host countries.

In an announcement made on Saturday, November 21, 2026, CAF named Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Zanzibar, Kampala and Hoima as the six host cities for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027.

The announcement means Kenya will host the continental competition exclusively in Nairobi, while Tanzania will have three host cities and Uganda will stage matches in two cities.

The allocation places Tanzania at the top with three cities, followed by Uganda with two, while Kenya has one. The selection also clarifies how hosting responsibilities will be shared among the three neighbouring countries.

Nairobi to carry Kenya's hosting responsibilities

Nairobi has been selected as Kenya's only host city, meaning the country's preparations for the tournament will be concentrated in the capital.

Two major facilities are expected to support Kenya's hosting duties: the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two facilities are expected to provide the infrastructure needed to stage international fixtures, with additional training grounds, accommodation facilities, transport networks and security arrangements forming part of the wider preparations.

The selection is particularly significant for Nairobi because it places the city at the centre of Kenya's efforts to deliver a successful tournament. It also means other counties that had featured in discussions about possible hosting locations will not have a designated host city under the announced arrangement.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has listed the two Nairobi stadiums on its official PAMOJA AFCON 2027 platform. However, CAF is yet to announce the specific matches that will be allocated to each stadium.

Tanzania will have the widest geographical representation in the tournament, with matches scheduled across Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar.

Dar es Salaam will be represented by Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, one of the country's major football facilities. Arusha will host matches at Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium, while Zanzibar will host matches at Amaan Stadium.

The three-city allocation gives Tanzania an opportunity to distribute tournament activities across different regions, allowing more communities to benefit from the expected arrival of football teams, supporters, officials and international visitors.

The arrangement is also expected to benefit the country's hospitality, tourism, transport and business sectors as visitors travel between the host locations.

Uganda will share its hosting responsibilities between Kampala and Hoima.

Kampala is expected to use Mandela National Stadium, commonly known as Namboole, while Hoima will be represented by Hoima City Stadium.

The selection of Hoima alongside the country's capital extends the tournament's reach beyond Kampala, giving the western Ugandan city an opportunity to host international football matches.

Uganda's two-city allocation will also require coordination on accommodation, transportation, security and training facilities to ensure visiting teams and supporters can move efficiently between the host locations.

The 2027 edition will be historic as the first Africa Cup of Nations to be jointly hosted by three countries.

The tournament, officially branded TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027, is scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, with 24 national teams competing for the continental title.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have automatically qualified for the competition by virtue of being co-hosts, while the remaining 21 places will be determined through the qualification campaign.

The tournament will also mark AFCON's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the competition in 1976.

The three countries previously worked together to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), laying the groundwork for their preparations for the larger continental competition.

With the six host cities now identified, attention will shift to ensuring that stadiums and supporting infrastructure meet CAF's requirements ahead of the competition.

The preparations will involve stadium readiness, training facilities, accommodation for teams and officials, airport operations, road networks, security and medical services.

For Kenya, the concentration of hosting activities in Nairobi means the capital will shoulder much of the responsibility for delivering the country's share of the tournament.

The three governments and their respective football federations will also need to coordinate tournament logistics to ensure smooth movement of teams, officials and supporters across national borders.

Although CAF has confirmed the six host cities, it has yet the announce the specific allocation of fixtures, including the opening match, semi-finals and final.

The confirmation therefore marks an important step towards the 2027 competition, with the three East African nations preparing to welcome the continent for a historic football championship.

Host cities at a glance