Sakaja orders end to night raids, publishes list of authorised City Hall inspectors

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered an end to unnecessary night raids on entertainment establishments and announced new measures to regulate county inspection operations following complaints of harassment, intimidation and extortion of business owners by rogue enforcement officers.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, during a Nairobi Liquor and Entertainment Industry Stakeholders’ Meeting at Charter Hall, City Hall, Sakaja said the county had published an official list of authorised inspection officers covering all 17 sub-counties to ensure accountability and prevent unauthorised individuals from conducting inspections.

The governor said all authorised officers had been issued with official identification badges and would be required to introduce themselves and present their credentials before carrying out inspections.

He noted that the restructuring was intended to eliminate situations where different officers repeatedly visited businesses, allegedly using inspections as an opportunity to harass and intimidate operators.

“We have competent officers within my administration, but unfortunately, some rogue staff and impostors have been harassing business owners. We have now decided to put an end to this by restructuring our inspection teams. We cannot have different officers moving around every day, harassing and intimidating business owners under the guise of conducting inspections. Only officers appearing on the official list and carrying valid identification will be authorised to conduct inspections,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja also directed county enforcement officers to stop unnecessary night raids targeting entertainment establishments, saying complaints involving noise pollution and public nuisance should be handled through established procedures rather than disruptive operations.

Under the new directive, DJs should not be arrested, sound equipment confiscated, or revellers harassed over complaints that can be addressed through proper enforcement channels.

The governor said complaints must be supported by evidence, and any enforcement action should target the establishment owner responsible for the alleged violation.

He maintained that business owners should not be subjected to intimidation or extortion by individuals posing as county enforcement officers, warning that those found engaging in such conduct would face legal action.

Sakaja further urged Nairobi residents and business operators to cooperate with authorised inspection teams and report anyone claiming to be a county inspector without appearing on the official list or producing a valid identification badge.

The meeting also addressed concerns raised by players in the liquor and entertainment industry over entertainment and event taxes introduced under the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2026.

Sakaja announced a 14-day consultation period during which the county administration will engage industry stakeholders to discuss the concerns and establish a practical way forward.

The governor said the county wanted to create a fair and predictable operating environment that would allow businesses to grow, create employment opportunities and contribute to Nairobi's economy.

Beyond inspection reforms and taxation, Sakaja called on liquor and entertainment operators to adopt LiquorPay, the county's platform for transparent liquor licensing and related processes.

He said the system would support transparency in licensing operations and improve accountability between the county government and business owners.

The governor also reminded entertainment establishments of their responsibility to keep their premises clean, urging them to comply with the county's 10-metre cleaning initiative.

The initiative requires businesses to take responsibility for cleaning the areas extending 10 metres around their premises as part of efforts to improve sanitation and maintain a clean urban environment.

Sakaja said the county's engagement with industry stakeholders aimed to address longstanding operational challenges while ensuring businesses complied with licensing, public health, and environmental requirements.