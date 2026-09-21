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d Uasin Gishu. The incidents highlight the wide spread of the problem as holiday movement peaks across the country. On December 23, 2025 alone, a total of 16 road crashes were recorded, leading to the deaths of 25 people. Pedestrians and passengers were the most affected, with eight fatalities reported in each group. As part of the enforcement drive, 42 drivers have been arrested, while 418 vehicles have been flagged for failing to meet safety and legal standards.