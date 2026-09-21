Didn’t know he died! President Museveni mourns Jirongo nine months later
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
The former Rarienda MP noted that the February 12, 2020 road crash caused 18 fractures, with some affecting his spine severely, requiring a long operation to reconstruct damaged bones.
The authority said its managing director is in stable condition and receiving medical care, offering some reassurance after the tragic development. His condition is being closely monitored as he continues with treatment.
The crash involved a matatu and a lorry, resulting in the matatu overturning on its side. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with vehicles heavily damaged and passengers trapped inside
The Ministry said it is providing support to affected families and schools as investigations into both accidents continue. Authorities are seeking to establish the exact circumstances under which the two crashes occurred.
The DCI further said that senior politicians Moses Wetang’ula, Rebman Malala, and Ibrahim Sambul, who met Jirongo at Karen Oasis restaurant the previous evening voluntarily provided statements. In addition, seven passengers who had been on the bus also came forward to give accounts, while detectives questioned Julius Kiprotich Chelule, driver of an alleged rescue bus with registration KCU 573A.
d Uasin Gishu. The incidents highlight the wide spread of the problem as holiday movement peaks across the country. On December 23, 2025 alone, a total of 16 road crashes were recorded, leading to the deaths of 25 people. Pedestrians and passengers were the most affected, with eight fatalities reported in each group. As part of the enforcement drive, 42 drivers have been arrested, while 418 vehicles have been flagged for failing to meet safety and legal standards.
Jirongo lost his life while driving from Naivasha to Nairobi. According to police, his Mercedes-Benz saloon collided head-on with a Climax Sacco passenger bus in the Karai area along the Nakuru–Naivasha highway.
Ruto described Jirongo as a fighter with warmth and courage, saying he never shied away from big ideas or difficult positions.
The crash occurred along the busy Nakuru–Nairobi highway when a fourteen-seater matatu carrying family members collided head-on with a truck.
The action plan will be at the center of a three-day national road safety summit beginning today in Mombasa, where Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir is expected to push for its full implementation.
The collision occurred at about 11 pm along the steep and winding Mai Mahiu climb, a stretch notorious for its dangerous gradient
PS Olunga told reporters at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) that 21 victims died instantly at the scene while four others passed away shortly after reaching the hospital.
According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Boss Peter Maina, the Toyota Noah was heading from Kisian towards Bondo when its driver lost control and rammed into the school bus.