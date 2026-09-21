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Radio Generation Kenya

road crash

No signs of foul play in Cyrus Jirongo crash, says DCI
News

No signs of foul play in Cyrus Jirongo crash, says DCI

The DCI further said that senior politicians Moses Wetang’ula, Rebman Malala, and Ibrahim Sambul, who met Jirongo at Karen Oasis restaurant the previous evening voluntarily provided statements. In addition, seven passengers who had been on the bus also came forward to give accounts, while detectives questioned Julius Kiprotich Chelule, driver of an alleged rescue bus with registration KCU 573A.

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NTSA flags 1,702 traffic offences after 16 festive crashes kill 25
News

NTSA flags 1,702 traffic offences after 16 festive crashes kill 25

d Uasin Gishu. The incidents highlight the wide spread of the problem as holiday movement peaks across the country. On December 23, 2025 alone, a total of 16 road crashes were recorded, leading to the deaths of 25 people. Pedestrians and passengers were the most affected, with eight fatalities reported in each group. As part of the enforcement drive, 42 drivers have been arrested, while 418 vehicles have been flagged for failing to meet safety and legal standards.

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