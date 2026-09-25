Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Extradition

US charges Sinaloa governor and officials over alleged cartel links
Global Affairs

US charges Sinaloa governor and officials over alleged cartel links

The Justice Department alleges that the group includes senior political figures and high-ranking law enforcement officials who used their positions of power to support cartel activities. Authorities further claim they “abused their authority in support of the cartel, exposed and subjected victims to threats and violence.”

By
Court clears way for extradition of Afghan national to United States
News

Court clears way for extradition of Afghan national to United States

The DPP opposed the appeal, arguing that Kenya can still lawfully cooperate with other countries in criminal matters under international law. Prosecutors relied on Article 6 of the United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, saying it provides a legal basis for extradition in such cases.

By