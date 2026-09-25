DPP secures extradition order for Kenyan fugitive wanted in US
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
South Africa's elite Hawks police unit said the six would leave a correctional facility in Cape Town on Friday morning before being taken to the airport and handed over to US officials.
The case dates back to October 11, 2013, when the suspect went on the run after failing to attend a sentencing hearing in California. He had been directed by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.
A federal judge in Miami ruled that the brothers’ wealth and history of travelling between countries made them a serious flight risk. The judge said the dual US-UK citizens had an "exceptional capacity to flee the jurisdiction".
Katungi Michael Mpeirwe, a retired lieutenant in the Ugandan army, faces charges in the US over an alleged international arms-trafficking operation targeting criminal groups, including the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).
Guang, 39, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.
The extradition followed a final ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and was carried out under the bilateral extradition treaty between the UAE and Ireland, according to the UAE Ministry of Justice.
Principal Magistrate P.K. Mutai on Thursday endorsed warrants of arrest against Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa, paving the way for their transfer to the United States to stand trial.
According to the agency, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a warrant for Qadeer's arrest on March 25, 2025, over the alleged offences.
Prosecutors said he used AI tools to create fake online identities, targeting victims through social media and dating sites, earning their trust, then extorting their money.
The ruling followed an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which successfully opposed the suspect's release on bond, citing concerns that he could abscond before the extradition process is concluded
The Justice Department alleges that the group includes senior political figures and high-ranking law enforcement officials who used their positions of power to support cartel activities. Authorities further claim they “abused their authority in support of the cartel, exposed and subjected victims to threats and violence.”
The DPP opposed the appeal, arguing that Kenya can still lawfully cooperate with other countries in criminal matters under international law. Prosecutors relied on Article 6 of the United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, saying it provides a legal basis for extradition in such cases.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that Bile Jean Philippe Assemian was successfully repatriated to the U.S. on September 25, 2025, following formal extradition proceedings in Nairobi.