Kibera court denies bail to 8 Utumishi Girls students over dorm fire deaths

A Kibera High Court has denied bail to eight Utumishi Girls Academy students accused of murdering 16 fellow students in a dormitory fire on May 28, 2026.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, Justice Diana Kavedza said the immediate release of the eight students would expose them to a significant risk of harm.

The eight were charged with murder under Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code on July 1, 2026, and pleaded not guilty.

The court said the decision was also guided by the need to protect the minors and other vulnerable persons, maintain public safety, and safeguard the integrity of the trial and the students’ welfare.

Kavedza noted that social enquiry and pre-bail reports showed the students required continued psychological support, with some experiencing distress, anxiety and difficulties adjusting to their current environment.

The reports also highlighted allegations of bullying, physical abuse, conflicts among peers, frequent transfers between sleeping quarters and inappropriate discussions about the case.

The judge said the findings called for heightened supervision, protective management and targeted professional intervention while the case proceeds.

“Having considered the totality of the evidence and applicable legal principles, the application for bail is hereby dismissed,” Kavedza ruled.