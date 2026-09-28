Police received repeated calls to Tob Cohen’s home over domestic disputes, court told
Police Constable Stanley Kanyile testified that on July 19, 2019, officers responded to a distress call from Cohen’s residence in Spring Valley.
Police Constable Stanley Kanyile testified that on July 19, 2019, officers responded to a distress call from Cohen’s residence in Spring Valley.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, Justice Diana Kavedza said the immediate release of the eight students would expose them to a significant risk of harm.
Testifying under the pseudonym KAV under the Witness Protection Programme, the witness said they were hired for what they believed was a routine motorcycle transport assignment after receiving instructions from a known contact.
In a public notice, the utility company said the disruption was caused by a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Rigiiti in Kiambu County.
According to Kenya Red Cross, the number of people affected remains unclear, but warned that casualties were feared.
Appearing before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations on Monday, he emphasized that Kenya must focus on improving infrastructure, affordable housing, and sanitation within the capital rather than attempting to create a new city.
The prestigious Nelson Mandela Prize is awarded every five years to individuals who demonstrate lifelong dedication to promoting human rights, social justice, and development.
There were no reports of fatalities over the incident.