Kioni faults opposition leaders over public political exchanges

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has challenged opposition leaders to end their public confrontations and agree on a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that continued infighting could hand President William Ruto an advantage in the race for a second term.

Kioni said the growing disagreements among opposition politicians were disappointing supporters who expected them to put aside personal ambitions, negotiate their differences and build a united political front capable of challenging Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, he criticised leaders for engaging in public exchanges instead of pursuing dialogue, urging them to exercise restraint, demonstrate maturity and focus on forming a common political arrangement.

He argued that opposition supporters were looking to their leaders for direction and a clear alternative to the current administration, rather than witnessing disputes over political positions and influence.

“This public bickering is not helping us as a country, and especially the many Kenyans who are in the opposition, and who hope that the leaders in the opposition will come together, sober up, and give them one presidential candidate.”

His remarks come at a time when opposition leaders are struggling to agree on the 2027 presidential ticket, coalition leadership and how political influence should be shared among the different parties seeking to unseat Ruto.

The disagreements have brought several key figures into the spotlight, including Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Tensions escalated after Gachagua proposed an alliance involving DCP, the Linda Mwananchi Movement and Wiper, suggesting that the three political formations had sufficient numbers to mount a serious challenge against Ruto.

However, the proposed arrangement appeared to leave out several other opposition figures, including Matiang'i, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

The proposal attracted criticism from Matiang'i, who warned against what he termed majoritarian arrogance, arguing that attempts by some leaders to dominate the opposition could undermine efforts to build a strong coalition.

Muturi also faulted Gachagua, accusing him of political bullying and insisting that a successful national alliance required compromise, mutual respect and proper planning.

The political differences have also spilled into public events, with Kalonzo facing heckling from some of Sifuna's supporters during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 30.

The incident highlighted the growing divisions among supporters of opposition leaders seeking to shape the coalition's leadership and eventual presidential choice.

Addressing the disagreements, Kioni warned that no single politician should assume the responsibility of directing the opposition or deciding which leaders should be involved in negotiations.

He said political leadership required the ability to manage personal differences without allowing every disagreement to turn into a public confrontation.

“We know politics. Kila mwanasiasa, you have your own view, but leadership and maturity is demonstrated when you are able to contain some of the things that should not be said in public. And nobody should behave like he is the one who has the mandate to direct others. No one person can dictate the direction this country takes,” he said.

Kioni further referred to the 2010 Constitution, arguing that political leaders had a responsibility to engage in negotiations and allow the public to participate in determining the country's political direction.

He also cautioned opposition politicians against allowing internal party disputes to weaken their collective ambitions, particularly when disagreements were being aired through letters and personal exchanges.

Beyond calling for unity, the Jubilee deputy leader announced plans to establish an alternative political platform that would allow aspirants to contest elective positions without being limited by the existing arrangements within their political parties.

He said the proposed formation would bring together politicians from different parties who faced financial challenges or other obstacles in securing nomination tickets.

“We are establishing an alternative political platform that will field candidates nationwide without adopting zoning arrangements or restricting aspirants to specific regions,” he said.

According to Kioni, the platform would provide an opportunity for politicians drawn from Jubilee, DCP and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who could not meet the financial demands associated with party nominations or were struggling to advance their political ambitions within their current formations.

He maintained that the initiative was not intended to derail ongoing efforts to unite the opposition but would instead create more opportunities for politicians seeking elective positions across the country.

Despite announcing the alternative platform, Kioni reiterated that the opposition must agree on one presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in the 2027 elections.

He declared his support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, identifying him as his preferred candidate for the presidency while maintaining that other opposition leaders should be given room to participate in the negotiations.

Kioni said the priority should remain bringing the different political formations together, addressing competing interests and creating an environment where leaders could pursue their ambitions without unnecessary hostility.

He added that the proposed political platform would be guided by the constitutional freedoms of choice, expression and political participation.