Why didn’t you swear in Baba? Arati puts Uhuru on the spot over 2022 polls

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has revived questions about the political transition following the 2022 General Election, challenging retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain why Raila Odinga was not sworn in as Head of State despite claims by his supporters that he had won previous presidential contests.

Arati raised the issue on Thursday, October 15, during a gathering at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, where leaders and supporters marked one year since Raila’s death.

In his address, the governor looked back at three previous elections, arguing that Raila had won in 2007, 2013 and 2017 but had not taken power. He questioned the circumstances surrounding the installation of other presidents and why a similar move was not made in Raila’s favour in 2022.

Arati began with the 2007 election, claiming that Raila had won and that a group of people had sworn him in at night.

“In 2007, Raila won, but people swore him in at night, and the people who did that are here,” Arati said.

He then turned to the next two elections, disputing the outcomes that saw Uhuru take office in 2013 and remain president after the 2017 contest.

“In 2013, Baba won the election, but Uhuru was sworn in by force. In 2017, Uhuru again was sworn in by force when we had won,” he said.

The governor’s main question, however, concerned the 2022 polls and Uhuru’s position as the outgoing president. Arati wondered why Raila was not sworn in if, as he claimed, the former president had the authority and control of the government at the time.

“In 2022, the question that we are asking ourselves is, he (Uhuru) had all the powers, he had the government, why didn’t he swear in Baba? That is what we are asking ourselves,” he said.

“Let him (Uhuru) give us a break.”

Arati also used the gathering to address divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement, urging members to protect the party’s unity following Raila’s death.

He argued that the late opposition leader had left ODM intact and called on those who had walked away to return instead of allowing disagreements to weaken the party.

“Those of us in ODM, let us not bring in issues. Raila left us in ODM. Anyone who wants to leave, we are asking you to come back so that we can build ODM,” he said.

The governor, however, said members who wanted to leave should be allowed to make that choice, adding that those who preferred to follow political sponsors were free to go with them.

He also thanked President William Ruto for honouring Raila, acknowledging the respect shown to the former Prime Minister.

“Asante kwa kutupea heshima na kupatia Baba heshima,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next election, Arati said ODM was part of the government and expressed confidence that the party could form the next government in 2027.

The event brought together political leaders, Raila’s family and supporters to remember the former Prime Minister, who died on October 15, 2025, while receiving treatment in India.

President William Ruto and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta were absent from the commemoration.