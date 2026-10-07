Ruto brings River Yala victims into Sh2bn compensation plan

Families of people whose bodies were recovered from River Yala will be among those considered for compensation under the government’s Sh2 billion programme for victims of human rights violations, President William Ruto has announced.

Ruto said the compensation plan would also cover people who suffered extrajudicial disappearances, extending the programme to cases beyond deaths and injuries recorded during demonstrations and protests.

He made the announcement on Wednesday while handing over and commissioning the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

The President tied the compensation initiative to Raila Odinga’s long campaign for electoral justice, saying the late former Prime Minister played a major role in pushing for changes that expanded democratic space in the country.

"Raila was a fighter. He pushed hard. He pushed hard to extend the boundaries of our democracy," Ruto said.

Ruto said the pursuit of electoral justice had helped pave the way for a compensation programme targeting victims affected during protests.

"We set aside Sh2 billion and hundreds of families have already been paid, and we will not stop until every verified victim receives justice," Ruto said.

He said the government would also turn its attention to families whose relatives were among those whose bodies were recovered from River Yala.

"This compensation will extend to the families of the many whose bodies were recovered here in River Yala and other victims of extrajudicial disappearance," he said.

The government’s compensation programme has been progressing as authorities process claims arising from human rights violations connected to demonstrations and public protests.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations reported in September that 1,083 claims had been processed, resulting in disbursements totalling Sh1.01 billion.

The claims include cases involving deaths, injuries, sexual violence, economic losses and other recognised forms of harm.

Among the claims already handled were 139 cases involving verified economic losses, particularly those affecting small and informal business owners.

President William Ruto speaking to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during a public address in Bondo, Siaya on October 7, 2026 — PCS

The panel also approved 100 claims filed by uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations during demonstrations and protests.

A separate Sh105 million has been ring-fenced from the compensation fund for victims of torture and enforced disappearances. The funds are being held pending the hearing and determination of a court petition.

The Sh2 billion fund was set up after the government received the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights’ reparations framework in June.

The commission said it had received 1,937 claims covering the period from 2017 to 2025. Of these, 1,101 had been verified for consideration.

The framework covers a range of violations, including extrajudicial killings, torture, abductions and enforced disappearances, sexual and gender-based violence, illegal evictions, and loss of property and livelihoods.

Ruto said the government would keep the compensation programme running until every victim whose claim has been verified receives justice.