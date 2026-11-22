Six tourist hotels in Nungwi, northern Zanzibar, have suffered extensive property damage after a fire tore through the popular beach destination on November 21, spreading to nearby businesses.

The affected establishments include Nungwi Inn, Baobab Sandies Beach, Makofi Zanzibar and Z Hotel, while the names of two other hotels have yet to be officially confirmed.

The blaze also damaged curio shops, beach bars and eateries in the area, raising concerns over losses to businesses in one of Zanzibar's preferred tourist destinations.

Strong winds are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, carrying burning debris from makuti-covered roofs onto neighbouring properties and igniting additional buildings.

Emergency response teams moved in to contain the blaze and eventually brought it under control, while guests at the affected hotels were evacuated and directed to temporary accommodation arrangements.

Initial reports from local authorities indicated that no deaths or injuries had been recorded despite the extensive destruction.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations under way to establish what triggered the incident.

Tourism authorities have since ordered fire safety reviews and inspections across Nungwi to identify potential risks and prevent similar incidents.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be established, with preliminary reports indicating that several hospitality businesses were affected.