The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) recorded a 7.5% increase in cargo throughput to 40.08 million metric tonnes and a 12% rise in container traffic to 1.97 million TEUs at the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu between January and October 2026.

The growth, compared with the same period in 2025, reflects increased activity at the two ports as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a leading regional maritime and logistics hub.

KPA General Manager for Supply Chain Management Evelyn Shigoli, who represented Chief Executive Officer Capt. William Ruto, attributed the performance to sustained investments in port infrastructure, modernisation of equipment, improved operational efficiency and digital transformation.

Speaking during the gala dinner for the KPA Corporate Golf Tournament – Coast Circuit, Shigoli said total cargo throughput had risen from 37.29 million metric tonnes recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Container traffic also increased from 1.76 million TEUs to 1.97 million TEUs, representing a 12% growth over the ten-month period.

Shigoli said the improvements reflected the Authority's continued efforts to enhance service delivery and build capacity to support future growth in the maritime sector.

She noted that the performance demonstrated sustained confidence among shipping lines, importers, exporters and regional transit cargo customers in the services offered by the ports.

The Authority said investments in modern equipment and digital systems remained central to improving port operations and meeting the growing demands of regional and international trade.

The remarks were made during the culmination of the KPA Corporate Golf Tournament – Coast Circuit, which brought together more than 150 golfers from clubs across the country.

Priscilla Mutashi emerged as the overall winner after scoring 43 points while playing off handicap 26.

Paul Koech, KPA's Manager for Ferry Services, won the staff category with 40 points off handicap 17.

The tournament also provided a platform for the Authority to engage customers, business partners, government agencies and members of the wider community.

KPA said the event was aimed at strengthening stakeholder partnerships while promoting dialogue on developments and opportunities within the port and maritime sector.

The cargo and container growth comes amid continued efforts to improve the competitiveness of Kenya's ports and reinforce their role in serving regional markets.