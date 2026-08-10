Alionya: Ruto’s 2027 bid will hinge on development record
Alionya points to projects in Nyanza, Western Kenya, parts of Northeastern and the Coast as a key reason some youth are reconsidering their political choices.
Alionya points to projects in Nyanza, Western Kenya, parts of Northeastern and the Coast as a key reason some youth are reconsidering their political choices.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi announced the Cabinet decision after holding bilateral talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 27, 2026, with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.
President Ruto emphasised that the cooperation also aligns with global efforts to transition toward greener maritime transport systems
According to data released on Thursday by the Authority, the Port of Mombasa handled 45.45 million metric tons of cargo between January and December 2025, representing a 10.0 percent increase compared to 40.99 million metric tons recorded in 2024.
The arrival of MV Manda and MV Mrembo forms part of a wider modernisation programme aimed at upgrading port services and preparing for expanding maritime traffic across the region.The two vessels are designed to handle a range of tasks including pilotage, towing, rescue support and environmental incidents within the harbour. KPA said the deployment of the tugboats represents a clear investment in strengthening the country’s marine assets and supporting growing trade routes through Mombasa.
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is facing heightened scrutiny to ensure smooth cargo handling amid a surge in vessel traffic expected over the next few weeks.
During a recent function in Mombasa, President William Ruto acknowledged that port infrastructure must be improved to keep up with growing cargo volumes.