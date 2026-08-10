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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mombasa port

Kenya approves fuel transit deal to Rwanda via Mombasa Port
Business

Kenya approves fuel transit deal to Rwanda via Mombasa Port

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi announced the Cabinet decision after holding bilateral talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 27, 2026, with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.

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KPA reports record cargo growth in 2025
Business

KPA reports record cargo growth in 2025

According to data released on Thursday by the Authority, the Port of Mombasa handled 45.45 million metric tons of cargo between January and December 2025, representing a 10.0 percent increase compared to 40.99 million metric tons recorded in 2024.

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New tugboats strengthen Mombasa Port marine operations
News

New tugboats strengthen Mombasa Port marine operations

The arrival of MV Manda and MV Mrembo forms part of a wider modernisation programme aimed at upgrading port services and preparing for expanding maritime traffic across the region.The two vessels are designed to handle a range of tasks including pilotage, towing, rescue support and environmental incidents within the harbour. KPA said the deployment of the tugboats represents a clear investment in strengthening the country’s marine assets and supporting growing trade routes through Mombasa.

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