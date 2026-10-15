Bondo fills with mourners as Kenyans mark one year since Raila’s death

Orange-clad supporters, political leaders and mourners filled Migwena grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, as Kenyans came together to remember Raila Odinga a year after his death, turning the anniversary into a gathering marked by music, dance and tributes to one of the country’s most influential political figures.

The crowds began building before sunrise, with the first attendees arriving at around 6am. By mid-morning, the grounds were packed, and more people continued arriving to join the commemoration as police officers helped direct the crowds and maintain order.

The gathering brought together members of the Odinga family, political leaders, dignitaries and supporters of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Many wore orange, the colour closely associated with Raila and the party he led for years.

Beyond the tributes, the occasion also carried a message of unity, with the family calling on Kenyans to avoid political divisions and remember Raila for his belief in bringing people together across party lines.

The family described the late former Prime Minister as a committed Pan-Africanist who championed unity, urging those attending to keep political contests out of the anniversary celebrations.

His widow, Ida Odinga, and Siaya Governor James Orengo appealed to leaders and supporters to maintain peace and exercise restraint, saying the gathering should remain focused on celebrating Raila’s life and legacy.

Raila’s close allies among African leaders were also expected to join the event, alongside other political figures paying tribute to the veteran politician.

The calls for a peaceful commemoration came after Ida inspected preparations at Migwena grounds on Tuesday. She urged Kenyans to give her late husband a fitting tribute and cautioned against allowing political factions to turn the gathering into a contest for influence.

Music and cultural performances were central to the planned programme, reflecting the traditions associated with gatherings at Migwena grounds. The venue has a longstanding connection to the Odinga family and was selected as the setting for the anniversary celebrations.

Chairman of the National Steering Committee for the anniversary celebrations, Prof Adams Oloo, said the grounds offered a fitting place to honour Raila, whose political journey was closely linked to the people he represented.

“It will be a celebration worthy of the man. Musicians from across the country and beyond will take to the stage to honour him in song, because Raila Odinga loved the people, and the people loved him back,” Oloo said.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical attention in India. His death brought to an end a political career spanning decades, during which he became a central figure in Kenya’s struggle for political reform and democratic change.