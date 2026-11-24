The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has defended plans to retain the National Tallying Centre in the 2027 General Election, insisting that the facility will play a critical role in determining the presidential winner and confirming whether candidates have met the constitutional requirements for victory.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu maintained that the national centre, which will be established in Nairobi at a venue to be announced through a gazette notice, will be responsible for consolidating presidential results declared at constituency level and establishing whether any candidate has secured the required votes to win.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with political reporters on Tuesday, Nderitu explained that the centre would verify whether a presidential candidate had obtained more than 50 per cent of all votes cast and at least 25 per cent of the votes in more than half of the counties.

She argued that eliminating the national tallying facility would leave the Commission without a central point for bringing together the presidential results and determining whether a candidate had attained the constitutional threshold.

“We cannot avoid the National Tallying Centre because who shall then collect that data, get the 50 plus one, and also make sure that we have the 25 per cent or majority of the constituencies,” Nderitu said.

The commissioner, however, dismissed concerns that the national tallying process could provide an opportunity to interfere with results already announced at polling stations.

She insisted that figures declared by presiding officers would remain intact throughout the transmission process, adding that subsequent tallying stages would only involve receiving and consolidating the results rather than changing them.

Under the proposed arrangement, presiding officers will announce results at individual polling stations before constituency returning officers make declarations at their respective tallying centres. The National Tallying Centre will then bring together the presidential results from across the country to establish whether the winning candidate has satisfied the constitutional requirements.

Nderitu further explained that the IEBC would maintain both electronic and physical methods of transmitting election results, with the public expected to access the figures through an online portal.

She said transparency would begin at the polling station level, where results would be made available to the public immediately after counting, rather than waiting for their arrival at constituency or national tallying centres.

“All these results, once they are finished at the polling station, will be put out in a public portal. It's not at the constituency or the National Tallying Centre. It's at the polling station,” she said.

On concerns surrounding possible failures in electronic transmission, Nderitu maintained that technical challenges would not invalidate results properly declared at polling stations.

She said physical result forms would continue to serve as essential documents in the verification and transmission process, alongside the electronic system used by the Commission.

“The PO, the hard copy results, and the RO results still remain the foundation of result transmission,” she said.

The commissioner also rejected suggestions that the IEBC had abandoned live streaming of election results, maintaining that the law continued to provide for public access to results announced at polling stations.

She said the Commission would facilitate live streaming to ensure that members of the public could follow the process and access election information as it becomes available.

Nderitu's remarks come as the planned retention of the National Tallying Centre, commonly associated with the Bomas of Kenya arrangement, faces growing opposition from political leaders and groups pushing for changes to the country's election management process ahead of the 2027 polls.

The People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms, led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, has called for the abolition of the Bomas-based national tallying arrangement.

The coalition argues that presidential results declared at constituency level should be final, warning against any further tallying process at the national level that could create room for figures to be altered.

It has also presented a series of demands aimed at strengthening electoral transparency, including the preparation of a clean and independently verifiable voter register.

Among its other proposals are the introduction of electronic voting for Kenyans living abroad and mandatory live streaming of voting, counting and results announcements at polling stations and tallying centres.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has also supported calls to scrap the Bomas arrangement, arguing that the IEBC should announce the presidential outcome based on results declared in the country's 290 constituencies.

Gachagua wants constituency-level declarations to form the final basis of the presidential election outcome, with the IEBC chairperson only required to bring together the figures rather than conduct another tallying exercise at a national centre.

He has accused the Bomas arrangement of creating opportunities for electoral interference, insisting that the process should be changed before the next General Election.

“We don't want Bomas, that's where there's manipulation of votes,” Gachagua said, maintaining that political parties should independently tabulate constituency results.